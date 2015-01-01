पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फतुहा:वेयर हाउस लूट की जानकारी पुलिस को दी इसलिए लुटेरे ने रच दी थी चचेरे भाई की हत्या की प्लानिंग

पटना14 मिनट पहले
पुलिस के साथ गिरफ्तार किये गए आरोपी
  • फतुहा के नदी थाना के तहत अलग-अलग इलाकों में हुआ था कांड
  • एक ही गैंग से जुड़ा हत्या और वेयर हाउस लूट का कनेक्शन

पिछले कुछ महीनों से फतुहा और नदी थाना के तहत बने अलग-अलग वेयर हाउस में घुसकर अपराधी लूट और चोरी की वारदातों को लगातार अंजाम दे रहे थे। इसके साथ ही 5 अक्टूबर को नदी थाना के तहत सबलपुर में टेढ़ी पुल के पास सूरज नाम के एक युवक की सुबह-सुबह गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। ये दोनों ही मामले पटना पुलिस के लिए चुनौती थी। कई दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी अपराधियों का पता नहीं चल पा रहा था। अब जाकर पुलिस के हाथ कुछ बड़ा लगा। दोनों ही मामलों में शामिल अपराधी पकड़े गए, लेकिन चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि वेयर हाउस में चोरी व लूट करने वाले और राजेश की हत्या करने वाले अपराधी एक ही हैं। आपस में दोनों ही वारदातों का कनेक्शन है।

दरअसल, सबलपुर का रहने वाला राजेश एक वेयर हाउस में ही काम करता था। उसे यह पता था कि लगातार अलग-अलग वेयर हाउस में हो रही चोरी और लूट की वारदातों में किसका हाथ है। इस बात की जानकारी उसने पुलिस को दे दी थी। पटना के ग्रामीण एसपी कान्तेश मिश्रा के अनुसार दोनों ही मामलों में राजेश के चचेरे भाई मुन्ना का हाथ था। इसे खुद की असलियत सामने आने का डर था। इसी कारण मुन्ना ने दो सुपारी किलर उदित और चिंटू कुमार को हायर किया। वारदात के दिन चिंटू बाइक चला रहा था, जबकि उदित ने गोली मारी थी। इन तीनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। वारदात में इस्तेमाल किए गए बाइक और पिस्टल को भी बरामद किया गया है।

ग्रामीण एसपी के अनुसार मंगलवार की रात में मुन्ना अपने साथियों के साथ जेठुली में स्थित एक वेयर हाउस को लूटने पहुंचा था। लेकिन वो कामयाब नहीं हुआ, उसे पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया। इस मामले में इसके तीन और साथियों को पकड़ा गया है। जिसमें साधू कुमार, रवि कुमार और कुंदन कुमार शामिल हैं। इनके पास से भी हथियार और पांच गोली बरामद किया गया है। वेयर हाउस में चोरी के मामले में पहले भी 10 अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जा चुका है।

