आग लगने से अफरातफरी:हज भवन के पीछे झोपड़पट्टी में लगी आग, सिलेंडर हुआ ब्लास्ट

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
हज भवन के पीछे झोंपड़पट्टी में सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट होने से झोंपड़ी में लगी आग।
  • झोंपड़पट्टी में सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट होने से झोंपड़ी में लग गई आग
  • घटना में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ, तुरंत बुझा ली गई आग

हज भवन के पीछे झोंपड़पट्टी में सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट होने से झोंपड़ी में आग लग गई। घटना में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ है। सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट होने से घर में रखे सामान धधक उठे। आग लगने से कुछ देर के लिए वहां अफरा-तफरी मच गई।

फायर ब्रिगेड के मौके पर पहुंच जाने से टला बड़ा हादसा
सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट होने से जैसे ही झोंपड़ी में आग लगी, लोगों ने तुरंत फायर ब्रिगेड और पुलिस को सूचना दे दी। फायर ब्रिगेड ने मौके पर पहुंच कर आग पर तुरंत ही काबू पा लिया। फायर ब्रिगेड और पुलिस अगर मौके पर नहीं पहुंचती तो बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था।

