अगलगी:छपरा में चूल्हे की चिंगारी ने 15 गरीबों का आशियाना जलाकर किया राख, एक मवेशी भी झुलसा

अगलगी में घर में रखे अनाज, कपड़े, बर्तन आदि जलकर राख हो गए।
  • डोरीगंज के महाजी गांव में चूल्हे की चिंगारी से फैली आग
  • ग्रामीणों ने लाखों के संपत्ति के नुकसान की आशांका जताई

छपरा में चुल्हे की चिंगारी से लगी आग में 15 घर जलकर राख हो गए। घटना डोरीगंज सदर प्रखंड के दियारा इलाके की है, जहां महाजी गांव में मंगलवार देर रात घर में खाना बनाने के क्रम में झोपड़ी में आग लग गई। देखते ही देखते आग ने आसपास के 15 घरों को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। इस दौरान एक मवेशी भी झुलस कर मर गया। इस घटना में लाखों रुपए से अधिक की नुकसान की आशंका जताई जा रही है।

अगलगी से गांव में अफरातफरी मच गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम मौके पर पहुंची। स्थानीय लोगों के सहयोग से टीम ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पा लिया। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार लाखों रुपए के समान अनाज, कपड़े, बर्तन आदि जलकर राख हो गए। स्थानीय मुखिया उमेश राय ने सभी पीड़ित परिवारों को कंबल, कपड़े और अनाज उपलब्ध कराया ।

