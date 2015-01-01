पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Fire Broke Out In Purnia's Jute Warehouse, Fire Brigade Engaged In Extinguishing Fire Jute Warehouse Fire, People Are Talking About Fire From Firecrackers,

पूर्णिया में अगलगी:जूट गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, पटाखा से आग लगने की बात कह रहे लोग, दमकल कर्मी आग पर काबू पाने में जुटे

पूर्णियाएक घंटा पहले
पूर्णिया के जूट गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग।

दीपावली की रात आग लगने की बड़ी खबर पूर्णिया से आ रही है। यहां के गुलाबबाग स्थित सुशील पुगलिया के जुट गोला में भीषण आग लग गई है। आग लगने का कारण अबतक पता नहीं चल पाया है। हालांकि आग लगने का कारण लोग पटाखा बता रहे हैं। शुक्र है कि जिस जगह पर गोदाम है, वहां बहुत कम आबादी है। घनी आबादी रहती तो बड़े हादसे से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है।

आग लगने से अफरातफरी
आग देखते ही देखते चारों ओर फैल गई। आग लगने से इलाके में अफरातफरी मच गई। जानकारी मिलते ही प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारी और दमकल कर्मी मौके पर पहुंचकर आग पर काबू पाने के प्रयास में जुट गए हैं। इस अगलगी की घटना में लाखों की क्षति होने के सम्भावना बताई जा रही है।

