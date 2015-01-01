पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Firing During Chhath In Manjhi Chhapra Mubarakpur Ghat Saran Five Injured Crime In Bihar Crime During Chhath

सारण की घटना:छठ घाट पर शाम को अर्घ्यदान के समय अचानक की गई फायरिंग, पाच लोग घायल

6 मिनट पहले
छपरा के मांझी थाना क्षेत्र के मुबारकपुर छठ घाट पर शाम को अर्घ्यदान के समय अचानक की गई फायरिंग में गोली लगने से पांच लोग घायल हो गए। इनमें एक महिला समेत दो घायलों को बेहतर इलाज के लिए छपरा रेफर कर दिया गया है।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार हाल ही में जेल से छूटे एक बदमाश ने छठ घाट पर अचानक फायरिंग करनी शुरू कर दी, जिसमें पांच लोग जख्मी हो गए। जख्मी लोगों में ऋतिक सिंह, गिरिजा देवी और सोनू सिंह को छपरा रेफर कर दिया गया है, जबकि गोलू सिंह और सुधीर सिंह का इलाज एकमा में चल रहा हैं। घटना के बाद घाट पर भगदड़ जैसी स्थिति उतपन्न हो गई। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही थानाध्यक्ष नीरज मिश्रा दलबल के साथ मुबारकपुर पहुंच गए हैं।

