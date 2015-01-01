पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सादगी को सलाम:नाम की तरह ही मृदु थीं मृदुला, घर आतीं तो लगता राज्यपाल नहीं, गांव की बेटी आई हैं

पटना13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तस्वीर पिछले वर्ष की है, जब मृदुला सिन्हा अपने मटिहानी स्थित आवास पर गृह देवता की पूजा में भाग लेने आई थीं। साथ में उनके देवर भूतपूर्व सैनिक अभय सिन्हा भी थे। उस वक्त वे गोवा की राज्यपाल थीं, लेकिन ग्रामीण एवं परिजनों के बीच वही आत्मीयता और सादगी दिखी।
  • राजनीतिक से लेकर साहित्यिक गलियारे तक में शोक की लहर
  • करीबी लोगों ने भास्कर को भेजे मृदुला सिन्हा से जुड़े संस्मरण

गोवा की राज्यपाल मृदुला सिन्हा के निधन से हर कोई शोकाकुल है। राजनीतिक से लेकर साहित्यिक गलियारे तक में शोक की लहर है। जिस किसी से भी वह कभी मिलीं, रिश्ते की डोर में बंध गईं। किसी के लिए चाची तो किसी के लिए दीदी या भाभी की तरह ही रहीं। राज्यपाल के ओहदे को रिश्ते से नीचे रखा। मृदुला सिन्हा के निधन पर उनके अनेकों करीबी लोगों ने भास्कर को उनसे जुड़े संस्मरण भेजे हैं। उनमें से कुछ यहां हम प्रकाशित कर रहे हैं।

मृदुला जी के रोम-रोम में बसता था बिहार और बिहारी : डॉ ध्रुव कुमार

दुनिया के लिए वह भले ही गवर्नर मैडम रहीं, लेकिन मेरे लिए हमेशा एक मां के रूप में। जब भी मिलतीं, कहती- " आपको देखकर मुझे अपने पोते की याद आती है या यूं कहें कि अपने पोते को देखकर आपकी याद आती है।" कारण यह था कि उनके एक पौत्र का नाम भी ध्रुव है। उनसे लगभग दो दशक पुराना रिश्ता था और यह सिर्फ साहित्य तक ही सीमित नहीं था।

इसी महीने शादी समारोह में आने वालीं थीं
लॉकडाउन के कारण पिछले कई महीनों से बिहार में नहीं आ पाई थीं। इसका उन्हें बहुत मलाल था। दुर्गा पूजा के दौरान और दीपावली के दिन फोन से बातचीत में उन्होंने अपनी इस पीड़ा को व्यक्त किया था। वैसे उनका इस महीने के अंत में बिहार आने का कार्यक्रम निर्धारित था। परिवार में एक शादी समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए उन्हें मुजफ्फरपुर आना था, मगर अफसोस वह अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहीं।

एक वाकया :

एक बार उनके किसी परिचित के घर में भाइयों के बीच बंटवारे को लेकर तनातनी चल रही थी। जानकारी मिलने पर इन्होंने उस घर की बहुओं को अपने बुलाया और अपनी एक कहानी सबसे छोटी बहू, जो बंटवारे की मुखर पक्षधर थी, उन्हें पढ़कर सुनाने को कहा। सब की मौजूदगी में वह कहानी पढ़ी गई। उस कहानी को पढ़ने के दौरान बहू कई बार रोई। कहानी पूरी होने के बाद भी उसकी हिचकी नहीं रुक रही थी। वो बतातीं कि उस दिन के बाद उस घर में कभी बंटवारे की बात नहीं हुई। कहानी का असर यह हुआ कि सब बंटवारे की बात भूल गये।

सरल, सहृदय, मिलनसार व्यक्तित्व का नाम ही मृदुला : आरके सिन्हा (पूर्व सांसद, राज्यसभा)
मृदुला भाभी के अचानक निधन से मर्माहत हूं। अति सरल, सहृदय, मिलनसार और विनम्र व्यक्तित्व का धनी एवं समाज की सच्ची सेविका थीं। उनके पति राम कृपाल भाई साहब ( डॉक्टर ( प्रो.) रामकृपाल सिन्हा ) जब भारतीय जनसंघ की टिकट पर राज्यसभा में चुनकर आये और 1977 में मोरारजी भाई की सरकार में मंत्री बने, तब मृदुला भाभी भी बच्चों सहित दिल्ली आ गयीं। 1981 के चुनाव के बाद जब इंदिरा गांधी सत्ता में वापिस आ गईं तब डॉक्टर सिन्हा तो मुजफ्फरपुर वापस यूनिवर्सिटी में पढ़ाने के लिए आ गये, पर चूंकि बच्चे छोटे थे और सभी दिल्ली में ही पढ़ रहे थे, इसलिए मृदुला भाभी दिल्ली में ही रुक गयीं। डॉक्टर साहब को सांसद न रहने से जब सरकारी आवास ख़ाली करना पड़ा तो मृदुला भाभी विट्ठल भाई पटेल हाउस के 301-302 नम्बर कमरे अश्विनी कुमार जी के आवास पर आ गईं । 301 के बाहर की बालकनी को घेरकर अश्विनी भाई साहब ने एक छोटा-सा कमरा अपने लिये बना लिया था और बड़े कमरे में जब भी हम कार्यकर्ता पटना से जाते, ठहर जाते। 302 में मृदुला भाभी जी बच्चों के साथ रहती थीं। महीने में एक-दो बार डॉक्टर साहब भी चले आते थे, लेकिन सबका भोजन बनाना और अत्यंत ही मातृवत् प्यार से खिलाने का जिम्मा मृदुला भाभी पर ही था। उनका जो प्यार मुझे मिला, वह जीवन पर्यन्त बना रहा। अभी कुछ दिन पहले ही उनका फ़ोन आया था। वह मुझे कोरोना से बचकर रहने और कम से कम भागदौड़ की सलाह दे रही थीं। लेकिन, स्वयं हमसबों को छोड़कर चली गयीं।

