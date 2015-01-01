पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निधन:बिहार के पूर्व मंत्री गणेश प्रसाद ने पटना के पारस अस्पताल में ली अंतिम सांस

पटना
बिहार के पूर्व मंत्री गणेश प्रसाद नहीं रहे। इस बात की जानकारी उनके पुत्र अखिलेश यादव ने दी।
  • कई नेताओं और मंत्रियों ने की शोक संवेदना व्यक्त
  • मुजफ्फरपुर के औराई गांव के निवासी थे प्रसाद

बिहार के पूर्व मंत्री गणेश प्रसाद यादव का बुधवार को निधन हो गया। उन्होंने पटना के पारस अस्पताल में अंतिम सांस ली। वह पिछले कुछ दिनों से बीमार चल रहे थे। यह जानकारी उनके इंजीनियर पुत्र अखिलेश यादव ने दी है। उनके निधन पर कई नेताओं और मंत्रियों ने अपनी शोक संवेदना व्यक्त की है। उन्होंने दिवंगत आत्‍मा की शांति की प्रार्थना की।

गणेश प्रसाद यादव मुजफ्फरपुर के औराई गांव के रहने वाले थे। गणेश प्रसाद यादव कर्पूरी ठाकुर और राम मनोहर लोहिया के विचारों से काफी प्रभावित थे। वे समाजवादी और संघर्षशील नेता थे। अभी कुछ दिन पहले ही मुजफ्फरपुर निवासी गोवा की पूर्व राज्‍यपाल मृदुला सिन्‍हा का भी निधन हो गया था।

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने पूर्व मंत्री गणेश प्रसाद यादव के निधन पर शोक संवेदना व्यक्त की है। अपने शोक संदेश में उन्होंने कहा कि वे एक कुशल राजनेता और समाजसेवी थे। उनके निधन से राजनीतिक एवं सामाजिक क्षेत्रों में अपूरणीय क्षति हुई है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड काल के तहत निर्धारित प्रोटोकॉल के अनुरूप राजकीय सम्मान के साथ उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति और उनके परिवार वालों को दुख की इस घड़ी में धैर्य धारण करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।

