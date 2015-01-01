पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पावापुरी की घटना:पूर्व MLC के भतीजे को गोलियों से भूना, अस्पताल जाने के क्रम में रास्ते में ही दम तोड़ा, पूरे जिले में की गई है नाकेबंदी

नालंदा30 मिनट पहले
पूर्व MLC के भतीजे की हत्या के बाद थाने में जमा परिजन।
  • बदमाशों ने होटल परिसर में घुसकर मारीं गोलियां
  • अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए जिले में की गई नाकेबंदी

नालांदा के पावापुरी स्थित एक होटल परिसर में घुस कर अपराधियों ने पूर्व एमएलसी कपिल देव प्रसाद सिंह के भतीजे दिनेश सिंह को गोलियों से भून डाला। गोली मार कर अपराधी फरार हो गए।

पावापुर इलाके में कपिल देव सिंह व उनके परिवार का खासा दबदबा है। राजनीति में पैठ के अलावा ठेकेदारी और व्यवसाय से भी यह परिवार जुड़ा हुआ है। दिनेश सिंह हाइवे रोड स्थित अपने पेट्रोल पंप के निकट होटल बनवा रहे हैं। होटल में रविवार को भी निर्माण का कार्य चल रहा था। इसी बीच शाम करीब चार बजे बदमाश वाहन से पहुंचे और दिनेश सिंह के ऊपर ताबड़तोड़ तीन गोलियां चला दीं।

घटना की सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंचे उनके परिजन एंबुलेंस से पटना के लिए निकले, लेकिन दिनेश सिंह ने रास्ते में ही दम तोड़ दिया। इधर, पुलिस अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए जिले में नाकेबंदी कर चुकी है। पूरे जिले में वाहनों की तलाशी शुरू ली जा रही है। लेकिन अब तक पुलिस के हत्थे एक भी अपराधी नहीं चढ़ा है। हत्या की वजह अब तक पता नहीं चल सकी है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

