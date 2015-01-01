पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गया:एक रात में चार वारदात से खुली पुलिसिंग की पोल; हत्या, चोरी, शराब के नशे में मारपीट व दुष्कर्म का प्रयास

गया10 मिनट पहले
गया के परैया में अपराध के एक मामले की तफ्तीश करती पुलिस।
  • जिले के परैया थाना क्षेत्र के हैं सभी मामले

जिले के परैया थाना क्षेत्र में दीपावली की रात हुई चार वारदातों से पुलिसिंग पर सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं। एक ही रात में हत्या, चोरी, शराब के नशे में मारपीट व दुष्कर्म का मामला उजागर हुआ है। एक ओर जहां सोनवर्षा में युवक के शव बरामदगी पर हत्या की आशंका जताई जा रही है। वहीं दूसरी ओर बाली गांव में चोरों का मनोबल चरम पर दिखा। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार चोरों ने देर रात गांव के पचास घरों की बिजली काट सभी के बाहर लगा बल्ब खोलकर हटा दिया। इसके बाद गांव के उतर में स्थित लखन महतो व पूरब स्थित राजदेव रविदास के घर में चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया। पीड़ित लखन महतो ने थाने में आवेदन देकर मामला दर्ज कराया है। उसने अपने आवेदन में अज्ञात चोरों द्वारा पचासी हजार नकद व लाखों के गहने सहित कपड़े व अन्य कागजात की चोरी की बात कही है।

एक अन्य घटना में करहट्टा पंचायत के सुढ़नी में शराब के नशे में जमकर मारपीट हुई। घटना में आधा दर्जन लोग घायल हुए हैं। सूचना के बाद आधी रात को पुलिस गयी और घायलों को परैया लाया गया, जहां स्थानीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में सभी का उपचार किया गया।

बगाही पंचायत के एक गांव में दीपावली की रात दुष्कर्म के प्रयास का मामला भी आया है। पीड़िता ने थाने में लिखित आवेदन देकर मामला दर्ज कराया है। इन सभी मामलों को लेकर क्षेत्र में चर्चाओं का दौर बढ़ गया है, जिसमें पुलिस के क्रियाकलाप पर संशय जताया जा रहा है। बढ़ते अपराध व अपराधियों के मनोबल से क्षेत्र में दहशत है।

