दहशत:सीवान के बसंतपुर में गैंगवार से दहला इलाका, सगे भाई को गोलियों से भूना, 2 की मौत

सीवान19 मिनट पहले
गैंगवार में दो लोगों की मौत, ग्रामीणों में दहशत।
  • जमीन विवाद में भाई को ही मारी गोली
  • गैंगवार के बाद दहशत में हैं ग्रामीण

बसंतपुर के बिठुना गांव में दो गुटों के बीच गैंगवार में एक अपराधी की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि दो भाइयों के बीच ही गैंगवार हुआ है। इसमें एक भाई ने दूसरे को गोलियों से भून दिया।

इलाके में खौफ

बिठुना गांव के रहनेवाले अरविंद सिंह और गोविंद सिंह दोनों सगे भाई हैं। दोनों ही बड़े अपराधी हैं। इलाके में दोनों का जबरदस्त खौफ है। बुधवार को जमीन विवाद को लेकर दोनों भाइयों के बीच विवाद हो गया। इस दौरान अरविंद सिंह ने रायफल से भाई गोविंद सिंह पर कई गोलियां दाग दी। वहीं, गोविंद सिंह के समर्थन में आए दोस्त अमित सिंह को भी गोली मार दी। जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। गैंगवार के बाद लोगों में दहशत है।

कई मामलों में आरोपी

इस वारदात को लेकर इलाके में दहशत का माहौल बना हुआ है। पुलिस ग्रामीणों से पूछताछ कर रही है, लेकिन कोई जवाब नहीं दे रहा है। अरविंद सिंह और गोविंद सिंह के ऊपर आधा दर्जन से अधिक अलग-अलग मामले दर्ज हैं। विधानसभा चुनाव को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने दोनों भाइयों के विरुद्ध सीसीए लगाया था। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि दोनों भाई लोगों को डरा-धमका कर धन की वसूली करते थे। विवादास्पद जमीन को भी अपने कब्जे में करते थे।

