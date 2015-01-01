पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हिंसक झड़प:जमीन विवाद में भिड़ गए दो गांव के लोग, मामला शांत कराने गई पुलिस पर पत्थराव कर तीन को कर दिया जख्मी

गया19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोंच प्रखंड की कुरमामा पंचायत के अल्पा और अहियापुर गांव के लोगों के बीच हुई झड़प के बाद पुलिस बल तैनात।
  • कोंच प्रखंड की कुरमामा पंचायत के अल्पा और अहियापुर गांव के लोगों के बीच हुई झड़प
  • वर्षों से चला आ रहा है इन दोनों गांवों के लोग के बीच जमीन का झगड़ा

जिले के कोंच प्रखंड के दो गांवों के बीच पहले से चला आ रहा जमीन विवाद बुधवार की शाम खूनी संघर्ष में बदल गया। मामला शांत कराने गई पुलिस वालों पर पथराव कर उन्हें जख्मी कर दिया गया। संबंधित मामले में पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश में जुटी है।

अल्पा मोड़ पर लगा दिया जाम
कोंच प्रखंड की कुरमामा पंचायत के अल्पा गांव के कुछ लोग अहियापुर गांव में बुधवार की दोपहर पहुंचे। गांव में पहुंचते ही उनकी बहस अहियापुर के लोगों के साथ हो गई। इस पर अल्पा गांव के लोगों ने अहियापुर के लोगों की धुनाई कर डाली। यही नहीं, वहां से मारपीट कर अल्पा गांव के लोग गुरारु-अहियापुर मुख्य मार्ग पर पहुंचे और अल्पा मोड़ पर जाम लगा दिया। जाम की सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस जब तक मामले को समझती, इससे पहले जाम करनेवाले लोगों ने पुलिस पर रोड़ेबाजी शुरू कर दी। इसमें तीन पुलिस कर्मी जख्मी हो गये हैं। तीनों पुलिस कर्मियों को गहरी चोट आयी है।

रोड़ेबाजी कर भाग खड़े हुए गांव वाले
बताया जा रहा है कि जाम करनेवाले सभी लोग पत्थरबाजी के बाद मौके से फरार हो गये। इधर, रोड़ेबाजी की सूचना पर बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल अल्पा मोड़ पहुंची और आरोपियों की शिनाख्त में जुटी है। खबर लिखे जाने तक किसी भी आरोपित की गिरफ्तारी पुलिस नहीं कर सकी है।

लंबे समय से चला आ रहा जमीन का विवाद
दो गांवों के बीच लंबे समय से जमीन का विवाद चला आ रहा है। दोनों गांव के लोग कुछ जमीन को लेकर अपना-अपना दावा कर रहे हैं। इस जमीन विवाद की वजह से कई दफा पूर्व में भी मारपीट हो चुकी है। बावजूद इसके अब तक मामला नहीं सुलझ पाया है।

