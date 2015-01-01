पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  • Giriraj Singh Bjp Leader Statement On Asaduddin Owaisi Bihar Election Result 2020 Owaisi's Victory Will Promote Communalism, NDA Government Will Have To Monitor It For Peace In The State

गिरिराज सिंह का बड़ा बयान:ओवैसी की जीत सांप्रदायिकता को बढ़ावा देगी, प्रदेश में शांति के लिए एनडीए सरकार को इस पर नजर रखनी होगी

पटना8 मिनट पहले
केंद्रीय मंत्री भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता गिरिराज सिंह।

सीमांचल में ओवैसी की पार्टी एआईएमआईएम ने पांच सीटें जीत कर बिहार की राजनीति में अपनी जबर्दस्त दखल दी है। ओवैसी की बड़ी जीत पर केंद्रीय मंत्री और भाजपा नेता गिरिराज सिंह ने बड़ा बयान दिया है। उनका कहना है कि ओवैसी की जीत सांप्रदायिकता को बढ़ावा देगी। प्रदेश में अमन-शांति के लिए एनडीए की सरकार को इस पर नजर रखनी होगी।

बिहार में अब तक के चुनावों में ओवैसी की पार्टी का यह शानदार प्रदर्शन है। सीमांचल इलाके में मुस्लिमों की बड़ी आबादी है। ऐसे में ओवैसी ने उस इलाके में सेंधमारी कर यह साफ कर दिया है कि मुस्लिम उनको अपना नेता मानने लगे हैं। अभी तक इन सीटों से कांग्रेस और आरजेडी के उम्मीदवार जीतते रहे हैं। ओवैसी ने बिहार में 12 सीटों पर असर डाल कर महागठबंधन को नुक्सान पहुंचाया है।

