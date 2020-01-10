पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार चुनाव:केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने कहा- उपसभापति हरिवंश से अमर्यादित व्यवहार का बदला लेगी बिहार की जनता

पटना21 मिनट पहले
गिरिराज सिंह ने कहा कि विपक्ष किसानों को भरमा रहा है।
  • उच्च सदन में कांग्रेस के नेता गालियां दे रहे हैं, ये उनका अर्बन नक्सल चरित्र दिखाता है

राज्यसभा के उपसभापति हरिवंश नारायण सिंह के साथ अमर्यादित व्यवहार पर मंगलवार को केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने कहा कि विपक्ष को इसका जवाब बिहार में देना होगा।

वाकये को निंदनीय बताते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि हरिवंश जी विशुद्ध रूप से गांधीवादी हैं। उच्च सदन में कांग्रेस के नेता गालियां दे रहे हैं। ये उनका अर्बन नक्सल चरित्र दिखाता है। बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव पर निशाना साधते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि इस मुद्दे को बिहार में उठाएंगे।

बिहार के बेटे के साथ जानलेवा हमले का माहौल बनाने का बदला जनता लेगी। विपक्ष किसानों को भरमा रहा है। किसानों से अपील है कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर भरोसा रखें, विपक्ष उन्हें भरमा रहा है।

