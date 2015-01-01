पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:गोपालगंज के मछली व्यापारी की हत्या में समाज कल्याण मंत्री रामसेवक सिंह के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

गोपालगंज22 मिनट पहले
बिहार के समाज कल्याण मंत्री रामसेवक सिंह।
  • एक दिन पहले गोपालगंज के हवाई अड्डा चौक पर हुई थी मछली व्यवसायी जय बहादुर सिंह की हत्या
  • कुल छह लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज, दो को पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में

गोपालगंज में शुक्रवार की सुबह मछली व्यापारी की हुई हत्या मामले में प्रदेश सरकार के समाज कल्याण मंत्री रामसेवक सिंह सहित छह लोगों पर मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। पुलिस ने इनमें से 2 को हिरासत में ले लिया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी हुई है। संबंधित मामले में मृतक के पोते ने मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है। उसका आरोप है कि उसके दादा की हत्या चुनावी रंजिश के कारण की गई है।

शुक्रवार को गोपालगंज के सब्या हवाई अड्डा चौक पर चाय पी रहे मछली व्यवसायी जय बहादुर सिंह की अपराधियों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। घटना हथुआ थाना क्षेत्र में घटी थी। बाइक सवार तीन अपराधियों ने जय बहादुर सिंह पर दनादन तीन गोलियां दागीं और फरार हो गए। जय बहादुर सिंह गोपालगंज के रूपनचक के रहनेवाले थे। गोपालगंज में उनके कई तालाब हैं और वह मछली के व्यवसाय से कई सालों से जुड़े हुए थे। 65 साल के जय बहादुर सिंह के दो बेटे हैं। दोनों मल्टी नेशनल कंपनी में काम करते हैं।

