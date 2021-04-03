पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

21 पुलिसकर्मियों की बर्खास्तगी रद्द:हाईकोर्ट ने गोपालगंज में शराब से 19 की मौत पर DGP के आदेश को गैरकानूनी बता सेवा बहाली का आदेश दिया

पटना/गोपालगंज44 मिनट पहले
गोपालगंज में शराब से मौत की फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
गोपालगंज में शराब से मौत की फाइल फोटो।
  • बर्खास्तगी अवधि का पूरा वेतन और अन्य पारिश्रमिक भी मिलेगा
  • गोपालगंज 3 दारोगा, 5 जमादार और 13 सिपाही पिछले साल हुए थे बर्खास्त

बिहार में शराबबंदी लागू होने के बाद की सबसे बड़ी घटना में सामूहिक सजा पाने वाले 21 पुलिसकर्मियों को पटना हाईकोर्ट से ऐतिहासिक राहत मिली है। गोपालगंज में शराब से 19 लोगों की मौत के मामले में पिछले साल 19 जून को तत्कालीन DGP गुप्तेश्वर पांडेय ने इन सभी पुलिसकर्मियों को सेवा से बर्खास्त कर दिया था। गुरुवार को पटना हाईकोर्ट ने इन सभी की बर्खास्तगी के आदेश को रद्द कर दिया। अदालत ने इनकी सेवा को तत्काल प्रभाव से बहाल करने का भी आदेश सरकार को दिया है। हाईकोर्ट ने आदेश को ‘ग़ैरकानूनी’करार देते हुए यह भी लिखा है कि इन सभी को सेवा से बाहर रहने की अवधि का पूरा वेतन और अन्य पारिश्रमिक भी मिलेगा।

16 अगस्त 2016 को खजूरबन्नी में घर-घर से निकली लाश
गोपालगंज के वार्ड नंबर 25 स्थित खजूरबन्नी मोहल्ले में घर-घर से लाश निकल रही थी। मरने वाले सभी गरीब परिवार के थे। कोई ठेला चलाकर परिवार का पेट पाल रहा था तो कोई सब्जी बेच कर। हर घर से चींख-पुकार की आवाजें आ रही थीं। कोई किसी के आंसू पोंछने वाला नहीं था। एक साथ इतनी संख्या में मौत के बाद मोहल्ले के बाहर का कोई भी आदमी वहां जाने की हिम्मत नहीं जुटा पा रहा था। जहरीली शराब से लोगों की आंखों की रोशनी छीन गई थी। सबसे ज्यादा मौत नोनिया टोली, पुरानी चौक और हरखुआं मोहल्ले के लोगों की हुई थी।

10 घंटे तक होता रहा पोस्टमार्टम
जहरीली शराब से मरने वालों में शशिकांत, मंटू गिरि, परमा महतो, दिनेश, विकास सहित 19 लोग शामिल थे। शराबबंदी के कारण कानूनी प्रक्रिया से बचने के लिए ज्यादातर मृतकों के परिजन शव को छुपा दिए थे। घटना के दूसरे दिन करीब 10 घंटे तक पोस्टमार्टम चलता रहा। कानूनी प्रक्रिया के डर से कुछ मृतकों के परिजनों ने शराब पीने से मौत की बात से ही इनकार कर दिया था। कई ने दूसरी बीमारी का बहाना बनाया और प्रशासन के पहुंचने से पहले ही शव का दाह संस्कार कर दिया।

DM ने शराब से मौत नहीं मानी थी, उत्पाद विभाग ने भी दूसरी बात कही थी
गोपालगंज के तत्कालीन DM राहुल कुमार ने मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए पूरे मामले की जांच के लिए तीन सदस्यीय समिति का गठन कर दिया। उन्होंने जहरीली शराब को मौत का कारण मानने से इनकार कर दिया। उन्होंने कहा था कि ये मौतें किसी और कारण से हुई हैं। वहीं उत्पाद विभाग के मुताबिक, जहरीली शराब से 13 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। इनमें से 8 का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया। 6 शवों से अल्कोहल नहीं मिला, जबकि एक व्यक्ति सल्फास खाने से और एक की मौत हार्ट की बीमारी से हुई बताई गई थी। 5 लोगों का दाह संस्कार हो चुका था, इसलिए उनका पोस्टमार्टम नहीं किया जा सका।

जीरो टॉलरेंस की नीति का हवाला देते हुए DGP ने किया था बर्खास्त
विभागीय जांच ही चल रही थी कि DGP ने 21 पुलिसकर्मियों की बर्खास्तगी का आदेश दे दिया। शराब को लेकर जीरो टॉलरेंस की बिहार सरकार की नीति का हवाला देते हुए ये बर्खास्तगी की गई थी।

ये 8 पुलिस अधिकारी और 13 जवान बर्खास्त हुए थे

  • सब इंस्पेक्टर दिलकश कुमार सिंह सारण
  • सब इंस्पेक्टर अमित कुमार मोतिहारी
  • सब इंस्पेक्टर अमरेंद्र कुमार सिंह सीवान
  • सब इंस्पेक्टर चंद्रिका राम सीवान
  • एएसआई मिथिलेश्वर सीवान
  • विनोद कुमार पांडेय सीवान
  • गुलाम मोहम्मद सारण
  • राज भरत प्रसाद सिंह मुजफ्फरपुर
  • नवल कुमार सिंह सीवान
  • पीटीसी सिपाही 416 पुष्पेंद्र ओझा गोपालगंज
  • पीटीसी 18 दिनेश्वर यादव गोपालगंज
  • पीटीसी सिपाही 620 मोहन प्रसाद सिंह बांका
  • सिपाही 147 धीरज कुमार राय गोपालगंज
  • सिपाही 480 शैलेंद्र कुमार अरवल
  • सिपाही 267 मनोज कुमार जहानाबाद
  • सिपाही 508 अनंजय कुमार सिंह बक्सर
  • सिपाही 70 नितेश कुमार सिंह पटना
  • सिपाही 383 विश्वजीत कुमार सारण
  • सिपाही 455 मुरली यादव गोपालगंज
  • सिपाही 579 मनीष कुमार सारण
  • 572 राकेश कुमार सिंह सारण
  • सिपाही 468 राहुल कुमार गोपालगंज

इन पुलिस कर्मियों को हाईकोर्ट से राहत मिली

जस्टिस आशुतोष कुमार की एकलपीठ ने इस मामले में बर्खास्त किए गए 10 पुलिस कर्मियों की बर्खास्तगी के आदेश को रद्द करते हुए उन्हें राहत दी है। 10 पुलिसकर्मियों को राहत देने के पहले हाईकोर्ट ने पांच पुलिसकर्मियों को पहले ही राहत दे दी थी। इन पुलिस कर्मियों का कोर्ट में पक्ष वरीय अधिवक्ता वाई वी गिरि ने रखा। इन पुलिसकर्मियों को डायरेक्टर जनरल सह इंस्पेक्टर जनरल ऑफ पुलिस ने सेवा से बर्खास्त करने का आदेश दिया था।

  • मिथिलेश्वर सिंह
  • नीतीश कुमार सिंह
  • मनीष कुमार
  • सुनील कुमार श्रीवास्तव
  • चंद्रिका राम
  • धीरज कुमार राय
  • भरत प्रसाद सिंह
  • मनोज कुमार सिंह
  • राकेश कुमार सिंह
  • नवल कुमार सिंह

हाईकोर्ट ने इस आधार पर बर्खास्तगी आदेश रद्द किए
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​गुरुवार को पटना हाईकोर्ट ने सभी पुलिसकर्मियों की बर्खास्तगी के आदेश को रद्द कर दिया। कोर्ट ने पूछा कि कैसे किसी के बारे में बिना सबूत के कोई अज्यूम कर सकता है और उस आधार पर बर्खास्तगी का आदेश दे सकता है। गोपालगंज में थाने से 2 KM की दूरी पर ही शराब का अवैध धंधा चल रहा था। शराब से लोगों की मौत के बाद यह मान लिया गया कि पुलिस ने ड्यूटी में लापरवाही की। इसी आधार पर बर्खास्तगी के आदेश दिए गए।

