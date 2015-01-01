पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनता से मुलाकात:हाजीपुर विधायक ने लोगों से मिलकर किया आभार व्यक्त

हाजीपुर34 मिनट पहले
लोगों से मिलते हाजीपुर विधायक अवधेश सिंह।

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में हाजीपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से लगातार तीसरी बार विधानसभा भेजने पर हाजीपुर विधायक ने क्षेत्र की जनता से मिलकर आभार व्यक्त किया। गुरुवार को आभार प्रकट कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत स्थानीय विधायक अवधेश सिंह शहर के जुढ़आ पोखर वार्ड नंबर 35 स्थित सामुदायिक भवन पर लोगों से मिलकर हाजीपुर की जीत के लिए आभार व्यक्त किया।

इस दौरान विधायक ने लोगों की मांग पर सामुदायिक भवन के चारों ओर से चारदीवारी निर्माण कराने की घोषणा की। चुनाव जीतने के बाद पहली बार लोगों के बीच विधायक को पाकर माला पहनाकर कर लोगों ने खुशी का इजहार किया।

ये रहे उपस्थित

वार्ड पार्षद अवधेश राय, अशोक कुमार सिंह, उदय चंद्र सिंह, राकेश भगत, योगेंद्र सिंह, बिरजू ठाकुर, डॉ. अजय शर्मा, प्रियरंजन कुमार, ललन चौधरी, विनोद भगत, मुकेश भगत, राजू रजक, राजेश रजक, अमर कुमार शर्मा, जगदीश शर्मा, अमरेंद्र कुमार, मुकेश शर्मा, सुमन कुमार गोस्वामी समेत अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

