हज यात्रा 2021:बिहार के हज यात्रियों को गया नहीं, कोलकाता से भरनी होगी उड़ान, हज कोटा 12 हजार से घटकर हो सकता है 35 सौ

पटना22 मिनट पहलेलेखक: फिरोज अख्तर
हज यात्रा के लिए शुरू हो चुका है ऑनलाइन आवेदन।
  • हज यात्रा के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन 10 दिसंबर तक भरा जाएगा
  • इस बार कोटा घटने से कम संख्या में हज यात्रा पर जा सकेंगे बिहार के लोग

हज यात्रा के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन शुरू हो गया है। 10 दिसंबर तक यह प्रक्रिया चलेगी। कोविड 19 को लेकर इस बार देशभर में इम्बारकेशन प्वाइंट की संख्या घटाकर 10 कर दी गई है। पहले 21 इम्बारकेशन प्वाइंट से फ्लाइट थी। इम्बारकेशन प्वाइंट की सूची में से गया को हटा दिया गया है। अब बिहार के हज यात्रियों को कोलकाता से उड़ान भरनी होगी। इम्बारकेशन प्वाइंट बदलने से बिहार के हज यात्रियों की जेब पर 50 हजार रुपए से अधिक का भार पड़ेगा। बिहार राज्य हज कमेटी के CEO राशिद हुसैन ने बताया कि गया से उड़ान भरने पर पहले कम खर्च आता था। कोलकाता से उड़ान भरने पर बिहार के हज यात्रियों को फूडिंग-लॉजिंग में 50 हजार से भी ज्यादा का खर्च आना मुमकिन है।

देशभर का घट गया है कोटा
राशिद हुसैन ने बताया कि पहले पूरे देशभर का डेढ़ लाख कोटा था। कोरोना के मद्देनजर अब 50 हजार हो गया है। बिहार की बात करें तो यहां का कोटा 12 हजार था। इस बार मुमकिन है कि 35 सौ के करीब हो जाए। यानी कोटा कम होने से बहुत कम लोग इस बार मुकद्दस खानाकाबा की जियारत कर पाएंगे।

कैटेगरी भी अब एक ही होगी
पहले मक्का में ठहरने के लिए दो कैटेगरी होती थी। ग्रीन और अजीजिया कैटेगरी। इसबार सिर्फ अजीजिया कैटेगरी होगी। यह व्यवस्था भीड़ कम करने के लिए की गई है। ग्रीन कैटेगरी में आवेदन करने वाले हज यात्री खानाकाबा के नजदीक ठहरते हैं, वहीं अजीजिया कैटेगरी वाले दूर ठहरते हैं। ग्रीन कैटेगरी में ठहराव में लग्जरी व्यवस्था होती है, वहीं अजीजिया में अपेक्षाकृत कम होती है। ग्रीन कैटेगरी में अजीजिया की अपेक्षा खर्च बढ़ जाता है।

नाबालिग और 65 से ऊपर के बुजुर्ग नहीं जा पाएंगे हज यात्रा पर
इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण के मद्देनजर उम्र की बंदिश भी रहेगी। बच्चे और बुजर्गों में कोरोना संक्रमण का जोखिम अधिक होता है, इसलिए 18 साल से नीचे और 65 से ऊपर के बुजुर्ग हज के लिए आवेदन नहीं कर पाएंगे। कोर ग्रुप भी इस बार तीन आदमी से अधिक का नहीं होगा।

