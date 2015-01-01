पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hanged Youth After Killing In Sasaram, Rohtas, Murders In Biharsharif And Arrah, Two Dead Bodies Found, Crime In Bihar Cities

शव से सनसनी:सासाराम में अपराधियों ने एक युवक के शव को इमली के पेड़ से लटकाया, बिहारशरीफ और आरा में भी मिली 1-1 लाश

पटना17 मिनट पहले
बिहारशरीफ में मृतक के परिजन।
  • बिहारशरीफ में 12 साल के बच्चे का शव पईन में फेंका
  • आरा से एक महिला की लाश मिली है

बिहार में बुधवार को अपराधियों ने 3 वारदात को अंजाम देकर शव को अलग-अलग जगहों पर फेंका। सासाराम के दावथ में जहां अपराधियों ने एक युवक की लाश को इमली के पेड़ पर लटकाया वहीं, बिहारशरीफ के जलालपुर में एक 12 साल के बच्चे की हत्या कर शव को पईन में फेंक दिया। आरा के सहार थाना क्षेत्र में एक हाथ-पैर बंधी महिला का शव सोन नदी से बरामद हुआ।

सासाराम के दावथ में डोमा डिहरी के पास एक युवक का शव इमली के पेड़ से लटका मिला। घटना के बाद इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई और आक्रोशित लोगों ने एनएच 30 को जाम कर विरोध प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। मृतक की पहचान समीर कुमार शर्मा (24 वर्ष) के रूप में की गई है। वह भुवनेश्वर शर्मा का पुत्र था। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि युवक का शव इमली के पेड़ पर साजिशन लटकाया गया है। इस मामले की उच्चस्तरीय जांच की जाए ताकि सच्चाई सामने आ सके। ग्रामीणों ने इस मामले की तफ्तीश कर अपराधियों को कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। समीर शर्मा झारखंड में रहता था। पिछले ही दिनों वह गांव आया हुआ था। परिजनों ने बताया कि वह कल से ही लापता था, आज उसका शव इमली के पेड़ पर लटका हुआ मिला। लोगों ने देखा तो सूचना परिजनों को दी, जिसके बाद परिवार में मातम छा गया। इसके बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने सड़क जाम कर दिया। मौके पर स्थानीय पुलिस पहुंची और शव को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया।

बिहारशरीफ और आरा में 1-1 लाश बरामद

इधर, बिहारशरीफ के जलालपुर में अपराधियों ने 12 साल के बच्चे की हत्या कर दी और शव को पईन में फेंक दिया। बुधवार को शव मिलने से इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि वह दोस्तों के साथ पढ़ने गया था जिसके बाद वह घर नहीं आ पाया था। घरवाले मंगलवार की रात से उसकी तलाश में थे। बुधवार को दोपहर में बच्चे का शव पईन में मिला, जिसकी सूचना स्थानीय लोगों ने उसके परिजन को दी।आरा के सहार थाना क्षेत्र में एक हाथ-पैर बंधी महिला का शव बरामद हुआ, जिसके बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने उसकी पहचान कर परिजनों को सूचना दी। महिला का शव सोन नदी में मिला

