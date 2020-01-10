पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटना:एचआईवी संक्रमितों के लिए राहत भरी खबर, पीएमसीएच में मॉड्यूलेटर ओटी शुरू, हो सकेगा ऑपरेशन

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीएमसीएच के चार हाईटेक ओटी में एक एचआईवी संक्रमितों के लिए तैयार की गई है।
  • एचआईवी संक्रमितों में सबसे अधिक मजदूर वर्ग के लोग हैं जो प्राइवेट अस्पतालों का बिल नहीं भर पाते
  • संक्रमण के बाद अगर किसी बीमारी के कारण ऑपरेशन की नौबत आती है तो उन्हें काफी भटकना पड़ता था

बिहार के एचआईवी और हेपेटाइटिस संक्रमितों के लिए राहत भरी खबर है। अब ऑपरेशन को लेकर उन्हें समस्या नहीं होगी। उनका ऑपरेशन पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड हॉस्पिटल (पीएमसीएच) में हो सकेगा। पीएमसीएच के हाईटेक वार्ड में विशेष ओटी (ऑपरेशन थियेटर) बनाई गई है जहां सिर्फ ऐसे ही संक्रमित मरीजों का ऑपरेशन किया जाएगा। अब तक ऐसे मरीजों के साथ काफी मुश्किल होती थी। ना तो पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज में ऑपरेशन हो पाता था और ना ही प्राइवेट अस्पताल राजी होते थे।

मुख्यमंत्री ने किया उद्घाटन
मंगलवार को मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने पीएमसीएच के इमरजेंसी वार्ड का उद्घाटन किया, जिसके बाद अब प्रदेश के एचआईवी और हेपेटाइटिस मरीजों को काफी राहत मिली है। एचआईवी संक्रमितों में सबसे अधिक मजदूर वर्ग के लोग हैं जो प्राइवेट अस्पतालों का बिल नहीं भर पाते हैं। संक्रमण के बाद अगर किसी बीमारी के कारण ऑपरेशन की नौबत आती है तो उन्हें काफी भटकना पड़ता है।

बिहार में एचआईवी के पंजीकृत मरीजों की संख्या लगभग 95,325 है। राज्य सरकार ने संक्रमितों के इलाज के लिए जगह-जगह एआरटी सेंटर बनाए है। बिहार में कुल 57,815 एचआईवी संक्रमित मरीज दवा का सेवन कर रहे हैं। 18 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र वाले संक्रमितों की संख्या 53 हजार 667 है। राज्य में कई जगह मरीजों के लिए काउंसिलिंग सेंटर भी बनाए गए हैं। जहां एचआईवी मरीजों की गुप्त रूप से काउंसिलिंग कर बेहतर जिंदगी जीने, सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ लेने और संक्रमण से बचने का उपाय बताया जाता है। लेकिन, संक्रमित जब अन्य किसी बीमारी से ग्रसित होता है और उसे ऑपरेशन की जरूरत होती है तब समस्या आती है। ऐसी समस्या को लेकर ही सरकार ने प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े अस्पताल पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज में संक्रमितों के लिए हाईटेक मॉड्यूलेटर ओटी बनाया है।

चार हाईटेक ओटी के साथ कॉर्पोरेट की तरह होगी व्यवस्था
पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ विद्यापति का कहना है कि इमरजेंसी वार्ड को पूरी तरह से कॉर्पोरेट की तरह बनाया गया है। चार हाईटेक ओटी में एक एचआईवी संक्रमितों के लिए तैयार की गई है। वार्ड को पूरी तरह से बैक्टीरिया मुक्त रखने को लेकर आधुनिक यंत्र लगाए गए हैं। साफ सफाई को लेकर विशेष ध्यान दिया जाएगा। वार्ड में जाने के बाद मरीजों को कॉर्पोरेट अस्पताल में भर्ती होने का एहसास होगा। हर सुविधा मिलेगी। नर्स से लेकर अन्य स्टाफ को भी इस वार्ड के लिए विशेष रूप से तैयार किया जाएगा।

