छपरा:सदर अस्पताल और छपरा पुलिस के लिए सरदर्द बनी नवविवाहिता की लाश, मौत के बाद फरार हो गया है प्रेमी

छपरा30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • गोपालगंज की रहने वाली है मृतक महिला
  • प्रेम प्रसंग में शादी के बाद छपरा में ही रहते थे दोनों

गोपालगंज की एक नवविवाहित महिला के शव को उसका पति सदर अस्पताल के आपातकालीन कक्ष में छोड़कर फरार हो गया। बताया जाता है कि उक्त महिला ने लव मैरिज की थी। उसे इलाज के लिए उसका प्रेमी ही सदर अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचा था। जब चिकित्सक ने महिला को मृत घोषित कर दिया तो वह शव छोड़कर फरार हो गया। अस्पताल में दर्ज कराए गए नाम व पता के अनुसार मृतक 20 वर्षीय नीतू कुमारी गोपालगंज जिले के कुचायकोट थाना क्षेत्र के कुचायकोट निवासी राहुल कुमार की पत्नी है। उसके गले पर फांसी लगाने के निशान पाए गए हैं। अब महिला ने खुद फांसी लगाई, या किसी ने हत्या कर दी, यह जांच का विषय है।

प्रथम दृष्टया यह बात सामने आई है कि नीतू कुमारी तथा राहुल कुमार के बीच पहले से प्रेम-प्रसंग था। नीतू ने राहुल के साथ शादी कर ली थी और दोनों छपरा में ही कहीं रहते थे। राहुल और नीतू मूल रूप से कहां के निवासी हैं, यह अभी भी स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है। पुलिस इसको लेकर पशोपेश में है। नीतू के परिजनों का पता लगाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। उसके शव को सदर अस्पताल के आपातकालीन कक्ष में रखा गया है। नीतू का प्रेमी राहुल कौन है और कहां का निवासी है, नीतू की हत्या क्यों की गई और किसके द्वारा की गई, यह भी पुलिस के लिए जांच का गंभीर विषय बन गया है। फिलहाल इसको लेकर अस्पताल तथा पुलिस प्रशासन परेशान है। मृत महिला के परिजनों का पता चलने पर ही इस घटना के रहस्य से पर्दा उठने की उम्मीद है।

