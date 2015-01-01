पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • IDBI Bank Robbery Bihar; Begusarai Robbers Looted Six Lakhs From Laxmipur IDBI Bank

दिनदहाड़े बैंक में डकैती:बेगूसराय में IDBI बैंक के अंदर घुसे डकैत, हथियार के बल पर लूटे 6.5 लाख रुपए

13 मिनट पहले
घटना के बाद बैंक के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस।
  • बेगूसराय के वीरपुर स्थित लक्ष्मीपुर स्थित IDBI बैंक की घटना

बेगूसराय के वीरपुर स्थित लक्ष्मीपुर स्थित IDBI बैंक में अपराधियों ने दिनदहाड़े साढ़े 6 लाख रुपये लूट की घटना को अंजाम दिया। 5 की संख्या में आए नकाबपोश अपराधियों में 3 अपराधी बैंक के अंदर घुस गए और बाकी के दो बैंक के बाहर में रैकी कर रहे थे। बैंक के अंदर घुसते ही चारों टफ ऑफर-तफरी मच गई। लुटेरों ने हथियार दिखाते हुए सबसे पहले बैंक कर्मियों को बंधक बनाया और फिर रुपए लूटपाट करने लगे। लूटी गई रकम करीब करीब 6.50 रुपए लाख बताई जा रही है। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही स्थानीय पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुँच गयी।फिलहाल पुलिस आसपास के दुकानों में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज को खंगाल रही है।

