पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • If You Ask For Votes In The Name Of The Party In The Panchayat Elections, The Code Of Conduct Will Run

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनाव:पंचायत चुनाव में पार्टी के नाम पर वोट मांगा तो चलेगा आचार संहिता का डंडा

पटना/बिहारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • दलीय आधार पर इस बार भी चुनाव नहीं, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का करना होगा पालन

पंचायत चुनाव में किसी राजनीतिक पार्टी के नाम या झंडा के सहारे वोट मांगा तो आचार संहिता का डंडा चलेगा। उन भावी प्रत्याशियों को सतर्क रहना होगा, जो इस बार पंचायत चुनाव में मैदान में उतरने की तैयारी में हैं।

दरअसल, बिहार में होने वाला पंचायत चुनाव दलीय आधार पर नहीं होगा। ऐसे में अगर कोई प्रत्याशी किसी राजनीतिक दल के नाम पर चुनाव प्रचार करता है तो उसे आदर्श आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन माना जाएगा। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के सूत्रों के अनुसार चुनाव की घोषणा के साथ ही आचार संहिता लागू हो जाएगी।

इसके तहत अभ्यर्थी या उनके समर्थकों द्वारा किसी भी सरकारी या सरकार के उपक्रमों के भवन, दीवार तथा चहारदीवारी पर पोस्टर व सूचना चिपकाने पर भी रोक रहेगी। किसी तरह का नारा नहीं लिखा जाएगा। बैनर-झंडा लगाने पर भी पाबंदी होगी। मतदान केंद्र के 100 मीटर के दायरे में चुनाव प्रचार आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन माना जाएगा।

अगले साल मार्च से मई के बीच होना है पंचायत चुनाव

राज्य में अगले साल मार्च से मई के बीच पंचायत चुनाव होना है। माना जा रहा है कि इस बार भी दस चरणों में चुनाव हो सकता है। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग इसके लिए राज्य सरकार को प्रस्ताव भेजेगा। खास बात यह है कि इस बार पंचायत चुनाव की तैयारी भी कोरोना काल में शुरू हो रही है।

ऐसे में विधानसभा चुनाव की तरह पंचायत चुनाव में भी कोरोना से बचाव को ध्यान में रखकर गाइडलाइन जारी की जा सकती है। इस चुनाव में भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन अनिवार्य होगा। पिछले पंचायत चुनाव में 700 वोटर पर एक बूथ बनाया गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें