पुलिस मुख्यालय का आदेश:विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान अपराध किया तो नहीं मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी और ठेका

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
गृह विभाग ने पिछले दिनों डीजीपी को पत्र लिखकर चरित्र प्रमाण पत्र के लिए आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश का कड़ाई से पालन करने का अनुरोध किया था। - Dainik Bhaskar
गृह विभाग ने पिछले दिनों डीजीपी को पत्र लिखकर चरित्र प्रमाण पत्र के लिए आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश का कड़ाई से पालन करने का अनुरोध किया था।
  • चार्जशीट दायर होते ही हो जाएंगे अयोग्य

विरोध प्रदर्शन अाैर सड़क जाम आदि मामलों में शामिल होकर अगर कोई व्यक्ति आपराधिक घटना करता है और पुलिस उस पर चार्जशीट करती है तो उसे सरकारी नौकरी और ठेका नहीं मिलेगा। सरकारी विभागों, निगमों, निकायों में ठेका पर काम लेने के लिए चरित्र सत्यापन के दौरान रिपोर्ट में इन बातों का स्पष्ट रूप से जिक्र किया जाएगा।

दरअसल राज्य सरकार ने सरकारी विभागों, निगमों, निकायों में संविदा व ठेका पर काम लेने के लिए चरित्र सत्यापन को अनिवार्य कर दिया है। गृह विभाग ने पिछले दिनों डीजीपी को पत्र लिखकर चरित्र प्रमाण पत्र के लिए आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश का कड़ाई से पालन करने का अनुरोध किया था। इसको देखते हुए डीजीपी ने नया आदेश जारी कर दिया है।

पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन को लेकर जारी आदेश में कहा गया है कि संज्ञेय अपराध में कोई प्राथमिकी व अप्राथमिकी अभियुक्त हो, चार्जशीटेड हो या कोर्ट द्वारा दोषसिद्ध हो तो रिपोर्ट में इसका जिक्र होगा। लेकिन, लेकिन चार्जशीट नहीं तो सत्यापन रिपोर्ट में कोई टिप्पणी नहीं की जाएगी। कोर्ट द्वारा अगर किसी व्यक्ति के विरुद्ध संज्ञान नहीं लिया जाए अथवा किसी चरण में मुकदमा खारिज कर दिया जाए अथवा ट्रायल के बाद दोषमुक्त कर दिया जाए तो उसकी भी रिपोर्ट में इंट्री नहीं होगी।

पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन रिपोर्ट में होगा अपराध का जिक्र

  • पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन रिपोर्ट तैयार करने के लिए संबंधित थाना सभी रिकार्ड का अध्ययन करेगा। मुख्यालय ने कहा है कि इसमें चूक नहीं होनी चाहिए।
  • रिपोर्ट सही हो, यह थानाध्यक्ष की जिम्मेवारी होगी। यह अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी के माध्यम से एसपी को जाएगी। सभी स्तरों पर जांच होगी।
  • यदि किसी व्यक्ति की आपराधिक गतिविधि एक से अधिक जिलों में है तो सभी जिलों से सूचना प्राप्त की जाएगी।
  • कुछ व्यक्तियों के निवास स्थान एक से अधिक होते हैं। ऐसे व्यक्तियों के संबंध में उनके वर्तमान पता एवं स्थायी पता दोनों के आपराधिक आंकड़ों से जांच की जाएगी।
  • इसके साथ ही कारा निदेशालय के आंकड़ों का अध्ययन कर आवेदक के संबंध में यदि कोई इंट्री हो तो उसकी जानकारी उपलब्ध कराने के लिए स्थानीय कारा प्रभारी से अनुरोध किया जाएगा। वहां से प्राप्त सूचना को सत्यापन रिपोर्ट में दर्ज किया जाएगा।

इन मामलों में सत्यापन रिपोर्ट की पड़ती जरूरत

  • सरकारी ठेका और नौकरी
  • शस्त्र लाइसेंस, पासपोर्ट और चरित्र प्रमाण पाने के लिए
  • पेट्रोल पंप, गैस एजेंसी आदि सेवाओं के लिए लाइसेंस
  • एनजीओ, संस्था के पदधारक होने पर सरकारी मदद या ठेका
  • बैंक अथवा सरकारी संस्थाओं से लोन के लिए भी पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन कराए जाते हैं

एक्सपर्ट व्यू: कार्यालय आदेश से ऐसा प्रावधान कैसे

भारतीय दंड विधान में संज्ञेय अपराध हैं-संपत्ति से जुड़ा अपराध, हत्या, आग्नेयास्त्र अधिनियम, अपहरण, बलात्कार। इन अपराधों में थाना में रखे रिकार्ड देखने के बाद चरित्र प्रमाण पत्र लिखे जाने का प्रावधान है। स्थापित कानून के प्रतिकूल कार्यालय आदेश पर अगर इस तरह की प्रक्रिया अपनाई जाती है तो यह आईपीसी से परे है। -के.के.झा, पूर्व महासचिव, बिहार पुलिस एसोसिएशन

