दिन भर ट्रेंड में रही खबर:इमरान हाशमी ने खाई कसम, कहा- मुजफ्फरपुर में मेरा कोई बेटा नहीं

मुजफ्फरपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो - इमरान - सनी
  • छात्र के पार्ट टू के परीक्षा फॉर्म पर पिता का नाम इमरान हाशमी व माता का नाम सनी लियोनी लिखा था
  • अभिनेता व अभिनेत्री के सोशल मीडिया आईडी पर छात्र के परीक्षा फॉर्म को शेयर करते हुए लोग करते रहे तरह-तरह के कमेंट

मुजफ्फरपुर के एक कॉलेज से फिल्म अभिनेता इमरान हाशमी व अभिनेत्री सनी लियोनी के बेटे के स्नातक परीक्षा का फॉर्म वायरल होने की खबर शुक्रवार को भी दिन भर सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड करती रही। कई यूजर ने छात्र का परीक्षा फॉर्म का स्क्रीनशॉट इमरान हाशमी के सोशल मीडिया लिंक पर शेयर किया है। जिसके बाद इमरान हाशमी ने रिप्लाई में लिखा कि मैं कसम खाकर कहता हूं कि यह मेरा बच्चा नहीं है।

इमरान हाशमी के इस रिप्लाई पर कमेंट की बाढ़ सी आ गई। छात्र के परीक्षा फॉर्म को इमरान हाशमी के सोशल मीडिया लिंक पर पोस्ट करते हुए विवि के छात्र राजद के नेता चंदन यादव ने पूछा है कि सर, क्या यह आपका बेटा है। वहीं, अरुणाभ मौर्य ने अपने पोस्ट में पूछा है कि महान लोग हमेशा बिहार से ही होते हैं। एक यूजर त्राशा अरोड़ा ने पोस्ट पर कमेंट किया है कि मैंने ढूंढ़ ही लिया। हा हा हा...। संदीप ने पोस्ट में लिखा है कि क्या ये सच है।

शिवसेना नेता ने लिखा - बिहार ऐसी जगह है, जहां कुछ भी सं‌भव है

शिव सेना के सांसद संजय राउत के नाम से बने कथित सोशल मीडिया आईडी से छात्र के एडमिट कार्ड को शेयर किया गया है। जिसमें शिवसेना नेता ने इमरान हाशमी व सनी लियोन दोनों को टैग करते हुए लिखा है कि आपका बेटा बिहार विश्वविद्यालय में परीक्षा दे रहा है। बिहार ऐसी जगह है, जहां कुछ भी सं‌भव है।

सनी लियोनी की आईडी से कोई रिप्लाई नहीं

अभिनेत्री सनी लियोनी के सोशल मीडिया पर भी कई यूजर ने परीक्षा फॉर्म को शेयर किया है। लेकिन, इस पर कोई रिप्लाई अभिनेत्री की तरफ से आया है। काफी दिनों से शेयर किए आईडी पर कोई कमेंट भी नहीं है।

यह है मामला

दरअसल, बीआरए बिहार विश्वविद्यालय में स्नातक परीक्षा का फॉर्म ऑनलाइन भरा जा रहा है। चार दिन पहले सोशल मीडिया पर स्नातक पार्ट टू (सत्र 2017-20) का एक परीक्षा फॉर्म वायरल हुआ। जो विवि के अंतर्गत आने वाले मीनापुर स्थित धनराज महतो कॉलेज से जारी है। जिसमें छात्र ने अपना कुंदन कुमार बताया है।

वहीं, पिता का नाम इमरान हाशमी व माता का सनी लियोनी और घर का पता मुजफ्फरपुर शहर स्थित चतुर्भुज स्थान दर्ज है। इसके बाद से यह सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार ट्रेंड कर रहा है। हालांकि, विवि के परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. मनोज कुमार ने इसे शरारती तत्वों की करतूत बताया है। कहा है कि फोटोशॉप के जरिए छेड़छाड़ कर परीक्षा फॉर्म को वायरल किया गया है।

