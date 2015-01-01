पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एनालिसिस:जिन 77 सीटों पर महिलाओं का पुरुषों से 10% अधिक वोट, उनमें 53 एनडीए जीता

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
नई दिल्ली में बुधवार को बिहार में एनडीए की जीत पर विजय उत्सव कार्यक्रम के दौरान उपस्थित महिलाएं।

(गिरिजेश) बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में 166 सीटें ऐसी थीं जहां पुरुषों से अधिक महिलाओं का मतदान प्रतिशत रहा। यही असली चुनावी ‘जिन्न’ साबित हुआ। भाजपा, जदयू, हम और वीआईपी का गठजोड़ 166 में से 102 सीटें जीत गया। आंकड़े ताईद करते हैं कि महिलाओं के बढ़े हुए वोटों ने ही सत्ता की बाजी बरकरार रखने में अहम भूमिका निभाई है।

सरकार की पुनर्वापसी में इस वोट की ताकत इस तरह भी समझी जा सकती है कि जिन 77 सीटों पर महिलाओं ने पुरुषों से 10 प्रतिशत से अधिक वोटिंग की उनमें 53 पर एनडीए ने जीत हासिल की है। इनमें जदयू को 21 और भाजपा को 29 और वीआईपी को 3 सीटें मिलीं हैं। इन 77 सीटों में महागठबंधन के हिस्से बस 19 सीटें आईं।

राजद 15 सीटों और कांग्रेस, भाकपा, माकपा और माले ने 1-1 सीटें जीती हैं। 5 सीटें एआईएमआईएम ने जीती हैं। बता दें कि इस बार के विधानसभा चुनाव में कुल 243 में से 166 सीटों पर महिलाओं ने पुरुषों से अधिक वोटिंग की थी, जिनमें से 77 सीटें ऐसी हैं जिनमें पुरुषों और महिलाओं के बीच वोटिंग का अंतर 10 प्रतिशत से अधिक रहा।

5 फीसदी से कम अंतर वाली सीटों पर भी राजग 24 जीता

जिन सीटों पर महिलाओं और पुरुषों के बीच वोटिंग का अंतर 5 प्रतिशत से कम है उनमें महागठबंधन के खाते में 13 सीटें ही आई हैं। 11 अकेले राजद को माकपा को 1 और कांग्रेस को 2 सीटें मिली हैं। 40 सीटें हैं जहां 5 प्रतिशत अधिक महिलाओं ने वोटिंग की हैं, जिनमें भाजपा ने 13, जदयू ने 8 , हम ने 2 और वीआईपी ने 1 सीट जीती है। 1-1 सीट लोजपा और निर्दलीय ने जीती है।
5 -10 % अंतर वाली सीटों पर राजद सबसे आगे रहा

49 सीटें ऐसी हैं जहां पुरुषों और महिलाओं के बीच वोट का अंतर 5 से 9.9 प्रतिशत तक है। सबसे ज्यादा सीटें राजद को मिली हैं। राजद ने यहां 17 जबकि जदयू ने 7 सीटें जीती हैं। भाजपा ने इन 49 सीटों में से 15 सीटों पर जीत हासिल की है, जबकि माले के खाते में 3 और माकपा के खाते में 1 सीट गई है।

