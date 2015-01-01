पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  • In Japan, New Works Begin With Surya Darshan, The King Also Decides To Consider Surya As A Witness.

जापान के मियाजाकी से ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट...:जापान में सूर्य दर्शन से नए काम शुरू होते हैं, राजा भी सूर्य को ही साक्षी मान फैसले लेते हैं

बिहार5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छठ पर सूर्योदय की यह तस्वीर उगते हुए सूरज के देश जापान के मियाजाकी शहर की है।
  • ध्वज से लेकर प्रमुख फर्मों तक में सूर्य को सर्वोच्च स्थान

(टोक्यो से भास्कर के लिए जूलियन रैयाल) 37 साल की कानाको होसोमुरा तड़के सुबह चार बजे मियाजाकी शहर के तट की तरफ तेजी से कार चला रही हैं। साथ में उनके पति और दो बच्चे भी हैं। यह सारी मशक्कत उस परंपरा को निभाने के लिए जो जन्म से ही उन्हें अपने माता-पिता से मिली है। वे अपने जन्मदिन पर भोर की दिव्यता के दर्शन करके नई शुरुआत का संकल्प लेंगी।

सूर्य के उपासक देश जापान में यह परंपरा सदियों से चली आ रही है। नए साल पर तो जापान के तटों पर सूर्य दर्शन के लिए हुजूम उमड़ता है। होसोमुरा बताती हैं, ‘बचपन से ही मम्मी-पापा जन्म दिन, नए वर्ष जैसे मौके पर सूर्योदय दिखाने तटों पर लाते रहे हैं। मुझे लगता है यह अच्छी परंपरा है और यह जारी रहनी चाहिए।

अभी जब मैं बच्चों को इसके लिए सुबह जगा रही थी तो वे अंधेरे और सर्दी की शिकायत कर रहे थे। मुझे विश्वास है कि आगे चलकर वे भी अपने परिवार के साथ ऐसा ही करेंगे।’ जापान को उगते हुए सूरज की भूमि के तौर पर जाना जाता है। वास्तव में सूर्य इस राष्ट्र का पर्याय है। यही वजह है जापान के राष्ट्रीय ध्वज, एयरलाइंस से लेकर अनगिनत फर्मों की कंपनियों के लोगो में उगता हुआ सुर्ख लाल रंग का सूरज जरूर मिलेगा।

जापान और यहां के लोगों का जीवन कई मायनों में सूर्य के साथ नजदीकी से जुड़ा हुआ है। पौराणिक तौर पर सूर्य की दे‌वी अमेतरासु को राष्ट्र की मां के प्रतीक के तौर पर पूजा जाता है। जापान के प्रमुख धर्म शिंटो में शाही परिवार को सूर्य की देवी के पुत्र के रूप में बताया गया है। मिऐ प्रांत के इशे शहर में शिंटो धर्म का भव्य सूर्य मंदिर है। यहां अमेतरासु देवी की पूजा की जाती है।

यहां शाही परिवार नियमित रूप से आते-जाते हैं और कुछ हिस्सो में शाही परिवार के सदस्य ही प्रवेश कर सकते हैं। मई 2019 में सम्राट अकिहितो ने देवी के सामने ही राजगद्दी छोड़ने की घोषणा की और बेटे नारूहितो को जापान को 126वां सम्राट घोषित किया। यहां शुद्धता को भी देवी माना गया है। इसीलिए जापानी कल्चर में शुद्धता और स्वच्छता का विशेष महत्व है।

मंदिर में प्रवेश से पहले हाथ धुलाया जाता है और कुल्ला कराया जाता है। इस स्वच्छता को लोग ताउम्र जीते हैं। फुकी प्रांतीय यूनिवर्सिटी में प्रोफसर योची शिमाडा बताते हैं कि अब कुछ ही लोग विशेष मौके पर सूर्योदय देखते हैं। ध्वज पर बने सूर्य के महत्व को नहीं समझते हैं। हमारे दौर में जापान के ध्वज को देखना और उसके प्रतीक को समझना स्वाभाविक बात हुआ करती थी।

तब कंप्यूटर, टेलीविजन नहीं थे। सामान्य लोग सूर्योदय होते ही काम पर निकलते थे और सूर्यास्त पर लौटते थे। मेरा विश्वास है कि हम लोग एक-दूसरे से, अपने समुदाय से और अपने देश से बहुत गहराई से जुड़े हुए थे। शिमोडा 70 साल के हैं और कहते हैं कि हर बार की तरह इस बार भी नए साल पर मंदिर जाएंगे और वहां से ही सूर्योदय देखेंगे।

जैसा कि वे हमेशा करते आए हैं वे लाइन में लगकर दर्शन करेंगे। देवता को जगाने के लिए नोकदार रस्सी को खीचेंगे, जिससे घंटी बजेगी। तीन बार ताली बजाएंगे। झुककर प्रणाम करेंगे और आने वाले वर्ष के लिए प्रार्थना करेंगे।

