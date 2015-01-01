पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार विधानसभा:243 सदस्यीय सदन में 37% पहली बार सदन की सीढ़ियां चढ़ेंगे, इनमें सबसे अधिक 35 राजद के

बिहारएक घंटा पहले
19 सीटों में से 12 सीट जीतने वाली भाकपा-माले के 8 विधायक पहली बार सदन पहुंचेंगे।
  • इस विधानसभा में होंगे 90 नए चेहरे, सभी दलों ने इनपर भरोसा जताया

बिहार विधानसभा में अबकी 90 नए चेहरे होंगे। 243 सदस्यीय सदन में 37% पहली बार सदन की सीढ़ियां चढ़ेंगे। इनमें सर्वाधिक 35 लोग राजद के हैं। प्रमुख दलों में सबसे ज्यादा 144 सीटों पर राजद ही लड़ रही थी और उसने 63 नए लोगों को टिकट दिया था। भाजपा के 22 विधायक और जदयू 12 लोग यानी पहली बार जीते हैं। चुनाव मैदान में पहली बार कूदे चेहरों ने कई दिग्गजों को पराजित किया।

ऐसे ही है मुरारी मोहन झा जिन्होंने केवटी में अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकी को हरा दिया। जदयू की मीना कामत और भाजपा की निशा सिंह भी पहली बार चुनी गई विधायक हैं। मीना, दिवंगत कपिलदेव कामत की पुत्रवधू तो निशा सिंह, दिवंगत विनोद सिंह की पत्नी हैं। दोनों नेताओं का निधन ऐन चुनाव के पहले हुआ था।

जीतने वालों में कई दिग्गज नेताओं के बेटा-बेटी भी हैं। 19 सीटों में से 12 सीट जीतने वाली भाकपा-माले के 8 विधायक पहली बार सदन पहुंचेंगे। सदन में बढ़ी संख्या के आधार पर भाकपा-माले को राज्य स्तरीय पार्टी का दर्जा मिलने का भी रास्ता प्रशस्त हो गया है।

इस विधानसभा में होंगे 90 नए चेहरे...
जदयू ने 29 नए चेहरों पर दांव आजमाया। इनमें 12 जीते। ये हैं- सिद्धार्थ पटेल (वैशाली), अजय चौधरी (बेनीपुर), शालिनी मिश्रा (केसरिया), मीना कामत (बाबूबरही), शीला मंडल (फुलपरास), सुनील कुमार (भोरे), पंकज मिश्रा (रून्नीसैदपुर), डॉ. संजीव कुमार सिंह (परबत्ता), ललित मंडल (सुल्तानगंज), जयंत राज (अमरपुर), कौशल किशोर (राजगीर) तथा कृष्ण मुरारी शरण उर्फ प्रेम मुखिया (हिलसा)।
भाजपा के ऐसे 21 विधायक हैं-कहलगांव-पवन कुमार यादव, मुंगेर-प्रणव कुमार यादव, जमुई-श्रेयसी सिंह, गोविंदगंज-सुनीलमणि त्रिपाठी, गोरियाकोठी-देवेशकांत सिंह, अमनौर-कृष्णा कुमार मंटू, लालगंज-संजय कुमार सिंह, मोहद्दीनगर-राजेश सिंह, बेगूसराय-कुंदन सिंह, बगहा-राम सिंह, रक्सौल-प्रमोद सिन्हा, बथनाहा-अनिल राम, नरपतगंज-जयप्रकाश यादव, प्राणपुर-निशा सिंह, कोढ़ा-कविता पासवान, हायाघाट-रामचंद्र साह, केवटी-मुरारी मोहन झा, पीरपैंती-ललन पासवान, सीतामढ़ी-मिथिलेश कुमार, बरुराज-अरुण कुमार सिंह तथा रोसड़ा से वीरेंद्र पासवान।
हम ने 4 नए चेहरों को मैदान में उतारा था। प्रफुल्ल कुमार मांझी (सिकंदरा) पहली बार विधायक बने। वीआईपी 10 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ी। उसके सभी प्रत्याशी नए थे। इनमें जीते 4 लोगों में 3 पहली बार विधायक बने। ये हैं- स्वर्णा सिंह गौड़ाबौराम से, मिश्रीलाल यादव अलीनगर से तथा मुसाफिर पासवान बोचहा से। साहेबगंज से जीते राजू सिंह पहले भी विधायक रह चुके हैं।
राजद में 63 में से 35 नए चेहरे जीते : राजद ने 63 नए चेहरों को आजमाया। इनमें 35 जीते। ये हैं- मोहनियां-संगीता कुमारी, मखदुमपुर-सतीश दास, अतरी-अजय यादव, रामगढ़-सुधाकर सिंह, डिहरी-फतेह बहादुर कुशवाहा, शेखपुरा-विजय कुमार यादव, भभुआ-भरत बिंद, दिनारा-विजय मंडल, ओबरा-ऋषि सिंह, गुरूआ-विनय यादव, शेरघाटी-मंजू अग्रवाल, गोबिन्दपुर-मो.कामरान, सासाराम-राजेश गुप्ता, अलौली-राम वृक्ष सदा, कल्याणपुर-मनोज यादव, शिवहर-चेतन आनंद, कांटी-मोहम्मद इसरायल मंसूरी, बैकुंठपुर-प्रेमशंकर यादव, हथुआ-राजेश कुशवाहा, बड़हरिया-बच्चा पांडेय, एकमा-श्रीकांत यादव, गरखा-सुरेन्द्र राम, महनार-वीणा सिंह, साहेबपुर कमाल-सतानंद संबुद्ध, नाथनगर-अली अशरफ सिद्दीकी, इस्लामपुर-राकेश कुमार रौशन, दानापुर-रितलाल यादव, सुगौली-शशि भूषण सिंह, लौकहा-भारत भूषण मंडल, ठाकुरगंज-सऊद आलम, सिंहेश्वर (एससी)-चंद्रहास चौपाल, सिमरी बख्तियारपुर-चौधरी युसूफ कैसर, गायघाट-निरंजन राय, महुआ-मुकेश कुमार रौशन तथा मोरवा-रणविजय साहू।
कांग्रेस ने 36 नए चेहरे मैदान में उतारे। इनमें 6 जीते। ये हैं-हिसुआ से नीतू कुमारी, करहगर से संतोष मिश्रा, जमालपुर से डॉ.अजय कुमार सिंह, राजापाकर से प्रतिमा कुमारी, खगड़िया से क्षत्रपति यादव तथा किशनगंज से इजहारुल हुसैन।
भाकपा माले के टिकट पर अगिआंव से जीते मनोज मंजिल, अरवल से महानंद सिंह, डुमरांव से अजीत कुमार सिंह, घोसी से रामबली सिंह यादव, पालीगंज से संदीप सौरभ, फुलवारी से गोपाल रविदास, सिकटा से वीरेंद्र प्रसाद गुप्ता तथा जीरादेई से अमरजीत कुशवाहा पहली बार विधानसभा पहुंचेंगे। माकपा से अजय कुमार (विभूतिपुर) व सत्येंद्र यादव (मांझी) पहली बार विधायक बने। इसी तरह लोजपा के टिकट पर मटिहानी से राजकुमार सिंह पहली बार जीते।

