बीएयू नियुक्ति घोटाला:जिस केस में 2 पर चार्जशीट, उसमें मेवालाल को पुलिस ने ही बचाया

राकेश पुरोहितवार | भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस की जांच में मेवालाल चौधरी समेत अन्य पर केस सत्य पाया गया है।
  • पौने 4 साल तक पूर्व मंत्री मेवालाल चौधरी पर पुलिस ने अभियोजन स्वीकृति का प्रस्ताव ही समर्पित नहीं किया था, 2 एसएसपी और 3 आईओ तक बदले

बीएयू नियुक्ति घोटाले में भागलपुर पुलिस का दो चेहरा सामने आया है। घोटाले के आरोपी तत्कालीन कुलपति सह पूर्व मंत्री डॉ. मेवालाल चौधरी पर अभियोजन स्वीकृति आदेश प्राप्त करने संबंधी फाइल को पुलिस पौने चार साल तक दबाए बैठी। जबकि इसी केस के दो अन्य आरोपियों पर पुलिस ने छह माह के भीतर अभियोजन स्वीकृति का आदेश प्राप्त कर उन पर चार्जशीट तक फाइल कर दी थी। एक केस में पुलिस की दो तरह की कार्रवाई सवालों में है। 10 अक्टूबर 2020 को एसएसपी आशीष भारती ने केस के जांच अधिकारी को निर्देश दिया कि मेवालाल समेत अन्य आरोपियों पर अभियोजन चलाने के लिए विधिवत आदेश प्राप्त करे। मेवालाल के खिलाफ 21 फरवरी 2017 को सबौर थाने में नियुक्ति घोटाले में केस दर्ज कराया गया था।

पुलिस की जांच में मेवालाल चौधरी समेत अन्य पर केस सत्य पाया गया है। लेकिन चार्जशीट फाइल करने के लिए संबंधित विभाग से अभियोजन स्वीकृति संबंधी प्रस्ताव ही पुलिस ने समर्पित नहीं किया था। एसएसपी के पत्र के आधार पर अभियोजन स्वीकृति के लिए बीएयू ने इस संबंध में राजभवन को लिख दिया है। हालांकि अब तक राजभवन की ओर से कोई आदेश नहीं आया है। पौने चार साल के दौरान दो एसएसपी और तीन आईओ केस की नजर से यह केस गुजर चुका है। इसी केस के दो अन्य आरोपी बीएयू के तत्कालीन प्रभारी पदाधिकारी आरबी वर्मा और तत्कालीन सहायक निदेशक (नियुक्ति) अमित कुमार पर अभियोजन चलाने के लिए बीएयू से 27 जून 2017 को ही अभियोजन स्वीकृति आदेश प्राप्त हो गया था।

इसके आधार पर उक्त दोनों आरोपियों पर 10 अगस्त 2017 को पुलिस ने चार्जशीट भी फाइल कर दी थी। यानी छह माह के भीतर अभियोजन स्वीकृति का प्रस्ताव समर्पित करने, आदेश प्राप्त कर चार्जशीट फाइल करने की सारी प्रक्रिया पुलिस ने पूरी कर ली थी। लेकिन घोटाले से जुड़े सबसे अहम कड़ी तत्कालीन कुलपति मेवालाल चौधरी के मामले में पुलिस ने अभियोजन स्वीकृति का प्रस्ताव समर्पित करने में पौने चार साल लगा दिया।

सरेंडर कर हाईकोर्ट से जमानत करा चुके हैं मेवालाल
वर्तमान में केस के जांच अधिकारी डीएसपी मुख्यालय (2) सुनील कुमार हैं। एसएसपी ने आईओ को आदेश दिया है कि मेवालाल चौधरी, उनके भतीजे रमेश चौधरी और बीएयू के तत्कालीन निदेशक (प्रशासन) मुकेश कुमार बाधवानी पर अभियोजन चलाने के लिए संबंधित विभाग से अभियोजन स्वीकृति आदेश प्राप्त करे।

बता दें कि आरोपियों पर चार्जशीट फाइल करने और उनपर अभियोजन चलाने के लिए उनके विभाग से स्वीकृति प्राप्त करना जरूरी है। इस केस में मेवालाल चौधरी 4 सितंबर 2017 और मुकेश बाधवानी 13 अप्रैल 2018 को हाईकोर्ट में सरेंडर कर जमानत करा चुके हैं। जबकि एक अन्य आरोपी रमेश चौधरी को भागलपुर पुलिस ने 2 दिसंबर 2017 को गिरफ्तार किया था।

