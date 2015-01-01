पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खबर का असर:शाम के दो घंटों में पटना समेत पूरे बिहार में चला मास्क जांच अभियान, 6740 लोगों से वसूले गए 3.37 लाख रुपए

पटना23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आज से एक महीने तक चलने वाले जांच अभियान की शुरुआत हुई है।
  • सुबह में ही दैनिक भास्कर ने खोली थी पटना में जिला प्रशासन के दावों की पोल
  • मास्क के साथ गाड़ियों की भी हुई सख्ती से चेकिंग, जुर्माना के तौर पर वसूले गए 15 लाख

आज सुबह से ही राजधानी समेत पूरे बिहार में मास्क की चेकिंग होनी थी। बगैर मास्क घूमने वालों पर सख्ती बरतनी थी, उन पर जुर्माना लगाया जाना था। राजधानी के अंदर की हकीकत क्या थी? इसके बारे में दैनिक भास्कर ने अपनी खबर के जरिए आपको वाकिफ भी कराया। इसके बाद बिहार पुलिस मुख्यालय हरकत में आया। डीजीपी एसके सिंघल के आदेश पर पटना ही नहीं बल्कि सभी 38 जिलों के साथ-साथ दोनों पुलिस जिला में दो घंटे का स्पेशल मास्क चेकिंग अभियान चलाया गया।

बगैर मास्क 6740 पकड़ाए

पुलिस मुख्यालय के अनुसार मंगलवार की शाम 3:30 से 5:30 बजे तक चले इस अभियान में बगैर मास्क के 6740 लोगों को पकड़ा गया। इनसे 3.37 लाख रुपया जुर्माना के तौर पर वसूला गया। इसमें पटना के अंदर 96 लोग पकड़े गए, इनसे 4800 रुपया जुर्माना लिया गया। गया में सबसे अधिक लोग बगैर मास्क के घूमते हुए पाए गए। 609 लोगों से 30450 रुपया वसूल किया गया। बगैर मास्क के घूमने वालों में दूसरे नंबर पर मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार का गृह जिला नालंदा रहा, यहां 449 लोगों से 22450 रुपए वसूल किए गए।

देखिए, किस जिले में कितनी जांच।
देखिए, किस जिले में कितनी जांच।

3792 गाड़ियों से 15 लाख जुर्माना वसूला गया

मास्क चेकिंग के साथ-साथ गाड़ियों की चेकिंग भी पुलिस ने की। ट्रैफिक नियमों को तोड़ने वाले 3792 गाड़ियों को पकड़ा गया, इनसे से 15 लाख 14 हजार 300 रुपया जुर्माना के रूप में वसूल किया गया। ट्रैफिक नियमों को तोड़ने वालों में भी गया पहले पायदान पर रहा। यहां 1381 गाड़ियों से 2 लाख 40 हजार 500 रुपए वसूल किए गए।

क्या होनी है कार्रवाई

कोविड की वजह से बनाए गए नियमों को लगातार तोड़ने वालों के खिलाफ पुलिस अपने बयान पर एफआईआर दर्ज कर सकती है। आईपीसी की धारा 188 और डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट की धाराओं के तहत लगातार नियम तोड़ने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई की जा सकती है। वैसे लोगों की पहचान कर उन्हें जेल भी भेजा जा सकता है। अगले एक महीने तक रैंडमली अलग-अलग जगहों पर मास्क चेकिंग अभियान चलता रहेगा। इसलिए जरूरी है कि लोग अपने घरों से निकलने से पहले मास्क लगाकर जरूर निकलें, कोविड के तहत बनाए गए नियमों का पालन करें।

