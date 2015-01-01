पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कहर ढा रहा कोरोना:पटना एम्स में कोरोना से 8 की मौत, राजीव नगर, बुद्धा कॉलोनी, एसके पुरी, शास्त्री नगर के एक-एक मरीज की टूटी सांस

पटना21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 24 घंटे में 565 नए मामले, पटना 235 नए संक्रमित जबकि बिहार में कुल 4919 एक्टिव मामले
  • ICU नहीं हुए फुल, पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज और एनएमसीएच के ICU में एक-एक मरीज भर्ती

कोरोना से मौत का आंकड़ा कम नहीं हो रहा है। मंगलवार को पांच मौत के बाद बुधवार को संक्रमण से 8 मौत हुई है। मरने वालों का इलाज पटना एम्स में चल रहा था। बुधवार को 24 घंटे में बिहार में कुल 565 नए मामले आए हैं, जिनमें अकेले 235 मामले पटना के हैं। पटना एम्स और NMCH के साथ PMCH में ICU फुल नहीं रहे।

बिहटा ESI में कोविड का इलाज बंद होने से समस्या
पटना एम्स में मरीजों की संख्या कम नहीं हो रही है। बुधवार को कुल 173 मरीज पटना एम्स में भर्ती थे, जिनमें 19 नए संक्रमित शामिल हैं। ICU में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने के बाद बड़ी समस्या होगी, क्योंकि गुरुवार से ESI हॉस्पिटल में ICU में भी मरीजों को नहीं भर्ती किया जाएगा। पटना एम्स के नोडल अफसर डॉ संजीव का कहना है कि संसाधन के हिसाब से इलाज किया जा रहा है।

NMCH में 4 नए मामले
बुधवार को NMCH में 4 नए मामले आए हैं। कुल 10 संक्रमितों को NMCH में भर्ती किया गया है। वहीं बुधवार को 24 घंटे में 5 संक्रमितों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने के बाद उन्हें छुट्‌टी दी गई है।

PMCH में एक की हालत नाजुक

PMCH में बुधवार को कुल 24 संक्रमित भर्ती थे। इसमें 24 घंटे में 3 मरीज आए हैं। नोडल अधिकारी डॉ अरुण अजय का कहना है कि 24 में एक मरीज वेंटीलेटर पर है, जिसकी हालत काफी गंभीर बनी हुई है।

