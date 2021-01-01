पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  • Rupesh Singh Murder | Indigo Manager Murder Case Update; Rupesh Singh Brother On Patna Police Theory

रुपेश के बड़े भाई ने थ्योरी नकारी:एक्सीडेंट, झंझट, मारपीट…नवंबर में रुपेश ने कभी पत्नी से भी शेयर नहीं की ऐसी घटना

छपराएक घंटा पहले
नंदेश्वर सिंह। - Dainik Bhaskar
नंदेश्वर सिंह।
  • हत्या का खुलासा करते हुए SSP ने कहा था- परिजनों को हादसे की जानकारी थी

इंडिगो के पटना स्टेशन हेड रुपेश सिंह की हत्या के मामले में पटना पुलिस की थ्योरी को परिवार वालों ने नकार दिया है। परिजनों का कहना है कि नवंबर में एयरपोर्ट से घर के बीच कहीं भी रुपेश का सड़क पर किसी से विवाद नहीं हुआ था। घर लौटते समय एयरपोर्ट के सामने किसी बाइक के साथ रुपेश की कार की टक्कर, बाइक वाले से झंझट या मारपीट होती तो पहुंचते ही बताते। रुपेश ने पत्नी से ऐसी कोई घटना शेयर नहीं की थी। हत्याकांड को लेकर पुलिस की थ्योरी जानने के बाद रुपेश के बड़े भाई नंदेश्वर सिंह ने दैनिक भास्कर से साफ कहा कि यह पूरी तरह बेकार कहानी है।
“छोटी बात पर डेढ़ महीने बाद हत्या संभव नहीं”
रुपेश की पत्नी फिलहाल मायके में हैं और वह किसी बाहरी से बात नहीं कर रही हैं। यह जानकारी देते हुए रुपेश के बड़े भाई नंदेश्वर सिंह (छोटा ठेकेदार) ने कहा- “रोडरेज जैसी कोई घटना हुई ही नहीं थी। एक्सीडेंट होता, वह भी घर लौटते समय तो किसी को जरूर बताता रुपेश। अगर यह इतना ही बड़ा मामला होता तो घर पर बताते। छोटा-मोटा मामला हुआ होगा तो इसके लिए कोई 40-45 दिन बाद हत्या नहीं करेगा। पुलिस असल मोटिव तक नहीं पहुंच सकी तो दबाव के बीच कामयाबी दिखाने के लिए ऐसा कह रही है।”
“बड़ा मामला होता तो छठ में घर आया तो ही बताता”
नंदेश्वर सिंह ने कहा कि रुपेश का ऐसा नेचर नहीं था कि वह किसी से बेवजह उलझे या फिर बहस करे। ऐसे में किसी के साथ झड़प की बात बेमानी है। इस तरह की कोई बात होती वह घर में जरूर बताता। पूर्व में इस तरीके की घटना की जानकारी रुपेश द्वारा ना तो अपनी पत्नी, मां और न ही मुझे दी गई। किसी एक को तो बताया होता, अगर मामला बड़ा होता। यहां तक कि छठ पर्व में घर पर सभी से मिलने पर भी इस घटना की जानकारी नहीं दी थी। अगर घटना इतनी मामूली थी तो इसके लिए इतने लंबे प्लानिंग के बाद हत्या कैसे हो सकती है? रुपेश की हत्या एक बड़ा मामला है। पुलिस और जांच टीम को गहन से तफ्तीश करनी चाहिए।

रोडरेज की घटना से इंकार

रुपेश के भाई ने रोडरेज की घटना से भी इंकार किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस तरह की कोई घटना नहीं हुई है। एक बाइक चोर 6 गोलियां दाग जाएगा, यह बात अविश्वसनीय है। ये बात सरकार के अधिकारियों की बात है, ऊपर की बात है।

