  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  IPS Lipi Singh Viral Photo In Helicopter With Minister And JDU Leader Shailesh Kumar

वायरल तस्वीर:लिपि सिंह फिर विवादों में घिरीं, मंत्री व जदयू प्रत्याशी शैलेश कुमार के साथ हेलीकाप्टर में बैठी उनकी फोटो वायरल है

पटना17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आईपीएस लिपि सिंह का विवादों से चोली दामन का रिश्ता रहा है। अभी मुंगेर की आग शांत भी नही हुई थी कि लिपि सिंह एक बार फिर विवादों में घिरती नजर आ रही हैं। मुंगेर और आसपास के इलाके में एक तस्वीर बहुत तेजी से वायरल हो रही है। इसमें लिपि सिंह जदयू के मंत्री शैलेश कुमार के साथ हेलिकॉप्टर में बैठी दिख रही हैं। दैनिक भास्कर के पास यह तस्वीर है, लेकिन हम यह पुष्टि नहीं करते कि यह तस्वीर कब की है। शैलेश कुमार मुंगेर के जमालपुर से ही जदयू के प्रत्याशी हैं।

लिपि सिंह की इस तरह की तस्वीर पहली बार सामने नही आई है। इससे पहले जब वो एएसपी थी और उन्हें दिल्ली के साकेत कोर्ट से बाहुबली विधायक अनंत सिंह को वापस लाना था, तब भी कोर्ट जाने के लिए उन्होंने एक जदयू नेता की गाड़ी का इस्तेमाल किया था। उस घटना की भी तस्वीर वायरल हुई थी, जिसके बाद लिपि सिंह की काफी फजीहत हुई थी। बताया गया कि लिपि के पिता जदयू के राज्यसभा सांसद आरसीपी सिंह के रसूख की वजह से ये व्यवस्था की गई थी। अनंत सिंह की गिरफ्तारी के बाद ही लिपि सिंह का प्रोमोशन हुआ था और उन्हे मुंगेर का एसपी बनाया गया था।

