नालन्दा:गाड़ी पर झंडा-लाउडस्पीकर लगा जनता से मिलने निकले थे जाप प्रत्याशी, पहुंच गए थाने; सबकुछ जब्त हो गया

नालन्दा42 मिनट पहले
हरनौत विधानसभा सीट पर तीन नवंबर को मतदान होने हैं।
  • नालन्दा के हरनौत विधानसभा में जाप प्रत्याशी के खिलाफ हुई कार्रवाई

हरनौत विधानसभा से जन अधिकार पार्टी के प्रत्याशी संजय सिंह तीन वाहनों पर हॉर्न व झंडा बांधकर समर्थकों से मिलने के लिये मंगलवार की शाम को निकले थे। उनके समर्थक रास्ते में नारेबाजी भी कर रहे थे। पार्टी का झण्डा भी लहरा रहे थे। लेकिन रास्ते में ही आचार संहिता उल्लंघन मामले में वे थाने पहुंच गए। प्रत्याशी व समर्थकों को लगभग दो घंटे तक थाने में बैठाया गया। उसके बाद जब्ती सूची बनाकर सफारी व टाटा सुमो को थाने में रख लिया गया। प्रत्याशी व समर्थकों को मारुति के साथ छोड़ दिया गया।

हरनौत विधानसभा सीट पर तीन नवंबर को मतदान होने हैं। चुनाव आयोग के दिशानिर्देश के अनुसार कोई भी प्रत्याशी या उसके समर्थक वाहन से पार्टी का डंडा-झंडा लगाकर चुनाव प्रचार नहीं कर सकता है। लाउडस्पीकर के लिए अनुमति लेनी होती है। लेकिन आरोपित प्रत्याशी के साथ ऐसा कुछ नहीं था। उधर प्रत्याशी ने मजिस्ट्रेट व पुलिस पर सत्ता के इशारे पर कार्रवाई करने का आरोप लगाया है। कहा है - इस बात का जवाब जनता देगी।

