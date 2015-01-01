पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाद:शपथ के दौरान अख्तरुल ईमान ने हिंदुस्तान की जगह भारत बोला, BJP के नीरज बब्लू ने कहा -जिन्हें हिंदुस्तान शब्द से परहेज, वो पाकिस्तान चले जाएं

पटना31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जदयू विधायक नीरज कुमार बबलू ने हिंदुस्तान शब्द नहीं बोलने पर जताई आपत्ति।
  • हिंदुस्तान की जगह भारत बोलकर अख्तरुल ईमान ने पूरी की अपनी शपथ
  • अख्तरुल ईमान बोले- भारत बोलने में कोई दिक्कत नहीं।

भाजपा नेता नीरज कुमार बब्लू ने AIMIM के विधायक अख्तरुल ईमान को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि जिनको हिंदुस्तान बोलने में दिक्कत हो रही है, उन्हें पाकिस्तान चले जाना चाहिए। दरअसल, अख्तरुल इमाम ने विधानसभा में शपथ लेने के दौरान हिंदुस्तान शब्द की जगह भारत का इस्तेमाल किया। इनके शपथ पत्र में उर्दू में हिंदुस्तान लिखा था तो उन्होंने भारत बोलने की आसन से स्वीकृति मांगी, तो उन्हें मिल गई। इसके बाद उन्होंने हिंदुस्तान की जगह भारत बोलकर अपनी शपथ पूरी की।

उर्दू में लिखे शपथ पत्र में गोल घेरे में हिंदुस्तान।
उर्दू में लिखे शपथ पत्र में गोल घेरे में हिंदुस्तान।

इनका क्या है कहना
इस मामले को लेकर अख्तरुल ईमान ने कहा कि हमारे देश के संविधान में भारत शब्द का उल्लेख है, तो हिंदुस्तान की जगह भारत बोलने में क्या दिक्कत है। जो लोग इस शब्द को लेकर तुल दे रहे हैं। वह गुलनाज के मामले को दबाना चाह रहे हैं।

क्या है गुलनाज मामला

वैशाली में छेड़खानी का विरोध करने पर 20 साल की एक युवती को गांव के ही दबंगों ने जिंदा जला दिया था। केरोसिन डालकर युवती को जलाया गया था। घटना के 15 दिन बाद लड़की की मौत हो गई थी। इस घटना को लेकर पटना में विभिन्न संगठनों की ओर से कई दिनों तक प्रदर्शन किया गया था। विधानसभा सत्र के पहले ही दिन विपक्षी पार्टी के विधायकों ने इस मामले को उठाया और सदन के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजजों ने कहा- देश में हालात बदतर हो सकते हैं, गुजरात के हाल तो दिल्ली और महाराष्ट्र से भी बुरे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें