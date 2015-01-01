पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नतीजों पर खुशी:जीत के बाद शुरू हुआ जश्न, पूर्व CM मांझी भी विजयी, फूल-मालाओं के साथ समर्थकों ने किया स्वागत

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
बिहार के पूर्व सीएम जीतन राम मांझी की हुई जीत।
  • राजद के वरिष्ठ नेता अब्दुल बारी सिद्दिकी की केवटी विधानसभा सीट से हुई हार।
  • बीजेपी-जदयू पार्टी कार्यालय में रुझान के साथ ही जश्न का माहौल।

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे जैसे-जैसे आते जा रहे हैं, विनिंग प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों में उत्साह बढ़ता जा रहा है। किसी प्रत्याशी जीत की घोषणा के पहले ही समर्थक जश्न मनाने लग जा रहे हैं। गया के इमामगंज में पूर्व सीएम और हम के प्रत्याशी जीतन राम मांझी के समर्थक उनकी जीत की आधिकारिक घोषणा से पहले ही जश्न मनाने लगे। मांझी की समधन ज्योति देवी गया के ही बाराचट्टी से अपने प्रतिद्वंदी से आगे चल रही हैं। पार्टी के समर्थक ज्योति देवी को भी जीता हुआ मानने लगे हैं। कार्यकर्ताओं ने फूल-मालाओं से मांझी का स्वागत करना शुरू कर दिया है।

फोड़े जा रहे पटाखे, बंट रही मिठाइयां
लगभग यही हाल अन्य प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों का है। पटना में बांकीपुर से नितिन नवीन की जीत की घोषणा होते ही भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता और उसके समर्थक जश्न मनाने लगे। पटाखे फोड़े जाने लगे और मिठाइयां बंटने लगीं। उधर, पटना के राजद कार्यालय में भी ऐसा ही माहौल है। जैसे जैसे पार्टी के प्रत्याशियों की जीत की घोषणा हो रही है, जश्न तेज हो जा रहा है। राजद कार्यालय में भी खूब पटाखे फोड़े गए।

जीत के बाद जश्न मनाते समर्थक।
जीत के बाद जश्न मनाते समर्थक।

इनकी भी हुई जीत
बिहार चुनाव का सबसे पहला नतीजा लगभग पौने दो बजे दरभंगा के केवटी से आया। वहां से राजद के दिग्गज नेता अब्दुल बारी सिद्दिकी की अप्रत्याशित हार हुई। उन्हें हराने वाले भाजपा के मुरारी मोहन झा के समर्थक इसके बाद खुशी से झूम उठे। अररिया से अविदुर रहमान, फारबिसगंज से विधासागर केसरी, जोकीहाट से मोहम्मद शाहनवाज आलम, नरपतगंज से जय प्रकाश यादव, सिकटी से विजय मयुख, अरवल से महानंद प्रसाद, गोह से भीम सिंह, अमरपुर से जयंत राज, बखरी से सूर्यकांत पासवान, बीहपुर से कुमार शैलेंद्र, अगियांव से मनोज मंजील, संदेश से किरण देवी के जीतने के साथ ही उनके समर्थक नाचने-गाने लगें। इनके अलावा अन्य प्रत्याशियों की जीत की घोषणा के बाद उनके समर्थकों ने इसी तरह जश्न मनाया।

