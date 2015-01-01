पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Jobs Will Be Available In The New Year, 153887 Posts Will Be Filled In Only 6 Departments

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कवायद तेज:नए साल में मिलेंगी नौकरियां, सिर्फ 6 विभागों में 153887 पद भरे जाएंगे

बिहारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विभागों ने भी खाली पदों को भरने की प्रक्रिया तेज कर दी है। कई वैकेंसी भरने की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ भी हो चुकी है।
  • चुनाव में सत्ता-विपक्ष दोनों का मुख्य मुद्दा था रोजगार

नए साल में राज्य में नौकरियों की भरमार होगी। तकरीबन 1,53,887 पद भरे जाएंगे। यह महज छह विभागों का मोटा हिसाब है। वैसे बीते विधानसभा चुनाव में पार्टियों ने रिक्तियों की संख्या करीब साढ़े चार लाख बताई थी। सत्ता और विपक्ष दोनों ने रोजगार को सबसे बड़ा मुद्दा बनाया था। विपक्ष के चुनावी अभियान की बुनियाद ही सरकारी नौकरी थी।

भाजपा ने भी अपने चुनावी घोषणापत्र में 19 लाख रोजगार देने का वादा किया और उसमें सरकारी विभागों में रिक्त पदों को भरने की भी बात की गई। तीन लाख नए शिक्षकों के अलावा स्वास्थ्य विभाग में डॉक्टर से लेकर पारा-मेडिकल स्टाफ तक के एक लाख लोगों के लिए नौकरी के अवसर पैदा करने की बात कही गई।

शासन की कमान संभालते ही मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने इस दिशा में तेजी से कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग तो रिक्तियों को लेकर बाजाप्ता आदेश भी जारी कर चुका है। इधर, विभागों ने भी खाली पदों को भरने की प्रक्रिया तेज कर दी है। कई वैकेंसी भरने की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ भी हो चुकी है।
रिक्तियों को लेकर आदेश जारी कर चुका है सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग

पंचायती राज विभाग : 1600 पद कार्यपालक सहायकों के रिक्त

विभाग ने प्रखंड व पंचायत कार्यालयों के सही तरीके से संचालन के लिए कार्यपालक सहायकों के रिक्त 1600 पदों को शीघ्र भरने का निर्देश सभी डीएम को दिया है। राज्य की 8386 ग्राम पंचायतों और 534 प्रखंड कार्यालयों के संचालन के लिए ये पद बनाए गए हैं। विभाग के निदेशक चंद्रशेखर सिंह ने डीएम को पत्र लिख पद भरने के लिए अंतरिम पैनल बनाने को कहा है।

विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी : 8770 खाली पदों को भरने की सिफारिश

मंत्री अशोक चौधरी ने सभी रिक्त पदों को भरने का एलान किया है। इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में शिक्षकों के 2095 व पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेजों में 1182 पदों को भरने के लिए बीपीएससी को अधियाचना भेजी जा चुकी है। इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में नॉन टीचिंग के 3310 और पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेजों में 2183 पदों को भरने के लिए तकनीकी सेवा आयोग को कहा गया है।

राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार : दो माह में 5900 कर्मियों की नियुक्तियां

मंत्री रामसूरत कुमार ने भी राजस्व प्रशासन से जुड़े पदों को भरने की बात की है। पूरे राज्य में 8000 हल्का कर्मचारी की बहाली होनी है जिनमें 4000 पद भरे जा चुके हैं। 1700 अमीन की बहाली की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। अब तक 3000 अमीन कार्यभार संभाल चुके हैं। कानूनगो के 200 पदों की बहाली भी चल रही है। अगले दो महीने में सभी पदों के भरे जाने की पूरी संभावना है।
स्वास्थ्य विभाग : 16500 पदों पर नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया जल्द शुरू होगी

आयुष चिकित्सकों के करीब 3300 पदों पर नियुक्ति होनी है। 10 हजार के करीब नर्स एवं पारामेडिकल स्टाफ की भर्ती होगी। 1000 विशेषज्ञ व 2200 के करीब सामान्य चिकित्सकों की नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया जल्द शुरू होगी। दोबारा बागडोर संभालते ही मंत्री मंगल पांडेय खाली पदों के भरने में सक्रिय हो गए हैं। कोई पेंच नहीं फंसा तो नए साल में खाली पद भर दिए जाएंगे।
गृह विभाग : दारोगा से स्टेनो तक 12,716 पदों की भर्ती प्रक्रियाधीन

बिहार पुलिस में चालक सिपाही के 1722 पदों, बिहार सैन्य पुलिस, विशेषीकृत इंडिया रिजर्व बटालियन व बिहार राज्य औद्योगिक सुरक्षा वाहिनी में सिपाही के 8415 पद पर नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया चल रही है। सब इंस्पेक्टर, सार्जेंट, सहायक जेल अधीक्षक (सीधी भर्ती) व सहायक जेल अधीक्षक (एक्स सर्विसमेन) के 2446 पदों, स्टेनो एएसआई के 133 पदों पर नियुक्ति होनी है।

शिक्षा : प्रोफेसर से प्राइमरी टीचर तक 108401 पदों पर नियुक्ति

13 विवि में 4638 सहायक प्रोफेसर की बहाली के लिए 2 दिसंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन देना है। ये सभी पद नए साल में भर दिए जाने हैं। विभाग का दावा है कि प्राइमरी स्कूलों में शिक्षकों के 90763 पदों पर जारी नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया जनवरी तक पूरी कर ली जाएगी। इसके अलावा लिपिक, आशुलिपिक सहित 13 हजार पदों पर बहाली की प्रक्रिया जारी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें