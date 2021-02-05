पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कन्हैया पर चर्चा गरम है:तेजस्वी के लिए चुनाव में साइडलाइन कर दिए गए थे, अब JDU में ढूंढ़ रहे इस घाव का मरहम, अशोक चौधरी से इसलिए मिले

पटना7 मिनट पहले
JDU के अशोक चौधरी से मिलते कन्हैया। - Dainik Bhaskar
JDU के अशोक चौधरी से मिलते कन्हैया।
  • तेजस्वी की वजह से CPI ने कन्हैया को स्टार प्रचारक नहीं बनाया था
  • महागबंधन का दबाव ऐसा था कि CPI कुछ बोलने की स्थति में नहीं थी

कन्हैया कुमार ने JDU के वरिष्ठ नेता अशोक चौधरी से मुलाकात की और राजनीति गर्म हो गई। कन्हैया कुमार महागठबंधन में असहज क्यों महसूस कर रहे हैं। अब यह चर्चा पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच शुरू हो गई है। चर्चा है कि कन्हैया का दुख विधानसभा चुनाव से जुड़ा हुआ है। पूरे चुनाव में उन्हें CPI या लेफ्ट पार्टी ने अपने स्टार प्रचारक के तौर पर इस्तेमाल नहीं किया। कन्हैया चाहते रहे पर CPI पर RJD का दबाव हावी रहा। महागठबंधन ने तेजस्वी यादव के नेतृत्व में चुनाव लड़ने का फैसला लिया। तेजस्वी मुख्यमंत्री पद के दावेदार घोषित कर दिए गए। RJD को यह कहीं से गंवारा नहीं था कि तेजस्वी के पैरेलल कोई दूसरा नेता महागठबंधन के चुनाव अभियान में दिखे या दमदार तरीके से प्रचार करे। यह तेजस्वी की राजनीतिक ब्रांडिंग का समय भी था। दूसरी तरफ अगर कन्हैया कुमार चुनाव प्रचार में दम दिखाते तो तेजस्वी की छवि बनने में मुश्किल होती। कन्हैया की छवि राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भाजपा विरोधी नेता के रूप में रही है। इसलिए CPI का प्रदेश नेतृत्व RJD के दबाव में कन्हैया को रोकता रहा।

आंतरिक निंदा प्रस्ताव भी हुआ था पास
कुछ दिनों पहले कन्हैया कुमार और उनके साथियों का गुस्सा प्रदेश की एक बैठक में फूट पड़ा था। उसका कारण यह बताया गया कि ऑफिस सेक्रेटरी के साथ उनकी बतकही जनशक्ति भवन में युवा कार्यकर्ताओं के रहने को लेकर हुई थी। इसके पीछे के बड़े कारणों में कन्हैया को विधानसभा चुनाव में अलग-थलग रखना भी था। बात बढ़ी तो आंतरिक निंदा प्रस्ताव पास कर प्रदेश के नेताओं ने नेशनल काउंसिलिंग में भेज दिया। CPI में अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई के चार चरण हैं। आंतरिक निंदा, चेतावनी, सार्वजनिक निंदा और अंतिम है निष्कासन।

2 दिसंबर की बैठक एकाएक स्थगित कर दी गई थी
बेगूसराय में चुनाव समीक्षा की बैठक 2 दिसंबर को थी। उसमें शामिल होने के लिए कन्हैया आए भी थे, लेकिन उनको बिना बताए बैठक को कैंसिल कर दिया गया था। इससे भी कन्हैया नाराज हुए थे। चुनाव के समय भी वे बिहार आए थे, लेकिन उनका कोई बेहतर इस्तेमाल नहीं किया गया। किसान संगठन की ओर से आयोजित मानव शृंखला के आयोजन में भी कन्हैया कुमार पटना में शामिल नहीं हुए।

राज्य सम्मेलन का इंतजार युवा कार्यकर्ताओं को
पार्टी का राज्य सम्मेलन होना है, लेकिन कोरोना की वजह से वह टलता जा रहा है। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि नवंबर-दिसंबर में ही यह हो पाएगा। पार्टी के बुजुर्ग नेताओं की पकड़ अभी भी पार्टी पर है, दूसरी तरफ युवा नेताओं की टीम CPI को आगे लेकर चलना चाहती है। इसमें कन्हैया कुमार भी हैं और उनके साथ की टीम चाहती है कि कन्हैया की राजनीति आगे बढ़े, लेकिन तेजस्वी की राजनीति उनके लिए सबसे बड़ा रोड़ा है। राज्य सम्मेलन जब भी हो, हंगामेदार होने की आशंका है।

