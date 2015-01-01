पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब सुधरेगी हालत:बेगूसराय की कांवर झील अब 'रामसर साइट्स' की लिस्ट में शामिल; बिहार की पहली और देश की 39 वीं ऐसी झील

20 मिनट पहले
बेगूसराय की कांवर झील को देश का 39वां 'रामसर साइट' घोषित किया गया है। यह बिहार का पहला 'रामसर साइट' है। इसके साथ ही बेगूसराय की कांवर झील का नाम अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर सामने आया है। इंडियन बर्ड कंजर्वेशन नेटवर्क के स्टेट कॉर्डिनेटर अरविंद मिश्रा बताते हैं कि इसके लिए काफी दिनों से प्रयास किया जा रहा था। रामसर ऑथोरिटी तय करती है कि कौन सा वेटलैंड्स इसमें शामिल किया जा सकता है।

वर्ष 1972 में तेहरान के रामसर में एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय कन्वेंशन का आयोजन किया गया था। इसमें वेटलैंड को लेकर गंभीर चर्चा हुई थी और निर्णय लिया गया था कि जरूरी वेटलैंड को अंतरराष्ट्रीय पहचान दी जाए और उसकी सूची जारी की जाए।

कांवर झील की खासियत यह है कि यह अभयारण्य पूरे देश के पूर्वोत्तर भाग की सबसे बड़ी झील है। यह 6 हजार 3 सौ 11 हेक्टेयर में फैली है। कभी यहां लाखों की संख्या में प्रवासी पक्षी आते थे। अब चौर के बड़े हिस्से में अतिक्रमण हो जाने से झील में पानी कम आ पा रहा है। इससे झील की हालत खराब होती जा रही है। झील में पक्षियों का शिकार होने से भी पक्षी कम आ रहे हैं। रामसर साइट में कांवर झील अभ्यारण्य को शामिल किए जाने के बाद वेट लैंड्स को लेकर सरकार की प्लानिंग प्रभावित होगी।

कैसे पहुंचे कांवर झील

कांवर झील बिहार के बेगूसराय जिले में है। यहां से निकटतम हवाई अड्डा पटना है। पटना से बेगूसराय की दूरी 150 किमी है। बेगूसराय से 16 किमी की दूरी पर मंझौल है और यहां से छह किमी की दूरी पर जयमंगला गढ़ के पास कांवर झील है। जयमंगला गढ़ में फॉरेस्ट डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से दो कमरे का बंगला है। बेगूसराय के होटल में भी आप ठहर सकते हैं।

