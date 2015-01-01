पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार के लाल:अक्टूबर में दिखे, अब नवंबर और दिसंबर में भी केबीसी में नजर आएंगे बिहार के शरद

पटना31 मिनट पहले
बिहार के शरद कौन बनेगा करोड़पति के नवंबर-दिसंबर के एपिसोड में भी नजर आएंगे।
  • कौन बनेगा करोड़पति के धनतेरस और दिवाली स्पेशल एपिसोड में दिखेंगे
  • दिसंबर के एपिसोड को लेकर चल रही है तैयारी

बिहार के लाल और युवा आइकॉन शरद विवेक सागर कौन बनेगा करोड़पति के एक्सपर्ट स्टार हो गए हैं। केबीसी में वह पहले अक्टूबर में दिखे और अब नवंबर- दिसंबर के एपिसोड में भी दिखेंगे। सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने शरद विवेक सागर को कौन बनेगा करोड़पति (केबीसी) के धनतेरस और दिवाली स्पेशल एपिसोड में एक्सपर्ट के रूप में आमंत्रित किया है। अक्टूबर माह में भी वह को कौन बनेगा करोड़पति के इतिहास में देश के सबसे कम उम्र के एक्सपर्ट के रूप में आमंत्रित किए गए थे। धनतेरस और दिवाली के स्पेशल एपिसोड के बाद अब दिसंबर को लेकर भी बड़ी तैयारी चल रही है। शरद सागर बिहार के पहले व्यक्ति हैं जिन्हें एक्सपर्ट के तौर पर केबीसी में आमंत्रित किया गया है।

बिहार का लहराया परचम
शरद सागर ने अपनी प्रतिभा से पूरे विश्व में बिहार का परचम लहराया है। 2016 में वह देश और दुनिया की सुर्खियों में उस वक्त आए जब उन्हें तत्कालीन अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने एकमात्र भारतीय के रूप में व्हाइट हाउस आमंत्रित किया था। भारतीय युवा आइकॉन, शरद सागर, डेक्सटेरिटी ग्लोबल के संस्थापक एवं सीईओ हैं। डेक्सटेरिटी ग्लोबल शिक्षा और नेतृत्व के क्षेत्र में काम करने वाली अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर सम्मानित संगठन है। शरद सागर कौन बनेगा करोड़पति (केबीसी) में एक्सपर्ट के रूप में टेलीविजन पर देश भर से आए प्रतियोगियों का मार्गदर्शन करेंगे एवं चुनौतीपूर्ण सवालों में उनका सहयोग करेंगे। 13 और 16 नवंबर को प्रसारित होने वाले धनतेरस और दिवाली स्पेशल एपिसोड में शरद सागर एक्सपर्ट के रूप में दिखेंगे।

अमिताभ ने शरद का अभिवादन कर बढ़ाया बिहार का मान
अक्टूबर महीने में जब शरद सागर पहली बार कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में एक्सपर्ट के रूप में दिखे तब सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने उनकी प्रतिभा का लोहा माना। अमिताभ बच्चन ने शरद सागर का अभिवादन करते हुए भी बिहार का मान बढ़ाया। शरद सागर को सोनी एंटरटेनमेंट टेलीविजन से मिले आधिकारिक निमंत्रण में कहा गया है कि देश भर में आपकी ख्याति और अपने ज्ञान एवं मेधा के कारण आप एक आदर्श एक्सपर्ट के प्रतीक हैं। आपके जैसे दिग्गज को "एक्सपर्ट" के रूप में कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में आमंत्रित करना हमारे लिए गौरव और सामान की बात है।

बिहार के लाल की यह है प्रतिभा
शरद विवेक सागर बिहार के सामाजिक उद्यमी एवं भारतीय युवा आइकॉन हैं जिनके शिक्षा और नेतृत्व के क्षेत्र में किए गए कार्यों को दुनिया भर में सराहा गया है। राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने शरद सागर को व्हाइट हाउस में आमंत्रित किया। फोर्ब्स पत्रिका ने उन्हें विश्व के 30 सबसे प्रभावशाली युवाओं की सूची में शामिल किया। रॉकफेलर फाउंडेशन ने उन्हें अगली सदी के 100 इन्नोवेटर्स की सूची में जगह दी। नोबेल पीस सेक्टर ने उन्हें नोबेल शांति पुरस्कार समारोह में आमंत्रित किया। इंग्लैंड की महारानी ने उन्हें "क्वींस यंग लीडर्स" में शामिल किया और देश के प्रमुख अखबार दिव्य भास्कर ने उन्हें "21 वीं सदी के विवेकानंद" की उपाधि दी। सागर खुद को स्वामी विवेकानंद का सेवक एवं समर्पित कार्यकर्ता मानते हैं। शरद सागर के सामाजिक संगठन डेक्सटेरिटी ग्लोबल भारत के लिए अगली पीढ़ी के लीडर्स तैयार करता है। अप्रैल 2020 में शरद सागर के संगठन ने कोरोना महामारी के दौरान 1000 इंटर्नशिप कार्यक्रम की घोषणा कि जिसके अंतर्गत 1000 ऐसे युवाओं को इंटर्नशिप प्रदान की जिन्होंने अपनी इंटर्नशिप या नौकरी कोरोना महामारी के कारण खो दी थी।

