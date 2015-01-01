पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पत्नी के प्रेमी को किया अगवा:BSF के पूर्व कर्मी ने बीवी से ही फोन करवा बुलाया, हत्या करने ले जा रहा था झारखंड, गया में दोनों पकड़े गए

गया6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आमस पुलिस ने अपहरणकर्ताओं की स्कॉर्पियो जब्त की।
  • BSF से नौकरी छोड़ चुके जवान ने पत्नी के प्रेमी का किया अपहरण
  • घटना गया के आमस की, पुलिस ने अपहृत को किया बरामद

गया के आमस में बेवफा बीवी के आशिक को मारने की साजिश को पुलिस ने नाकाम कर दिया। BSF के जवान ने पत्नी से फोन कर उसके प्रेमी को बुलवाया, अपहरण कर हत्या करने ले जा रहा था, लेकिन आमस पुलिस ने साजिश नाकाम कर दिया। आमस थाना क्षेत्र के पथरा मोड़ के पास पुलिस ने दो अपहरणकर्ताओं को गिरफ्तार किया है। औरंगाबाद से गया की तरफ जा रहे स्कॉर्पियो में सवार दो अपहरणकर्ताओं के साथ अपहृत लड़के को भी बरामद किया गया है।

पत्नी के अवैध संबंध के बारे में पड़ोसियों ने बताया
औरंगाबाद जिला के भालुहारी थाना क्षेत्र के टंडबा गांव निवासी 28 वर्षीय मुकेश कुमार का गुरुवार की सुबह लखन कुमार मेहता ने अपहरण कर लिया। अपहरणकर्ता लखन कुमार मेहता BSF में नौकरी करता था। ज्यादातर वह घर से बाहर रहता था। उसकी पत्नी औरंगाबाद में किराये के मकान में बच्चों के साथ रहती थी। लखन कुमार मेहता बीते दिनों घर आया तो आसपास के लोगों से पता चला कि उसकी पत्नी का उक्त लड़के के साथ अवैध संबंध है।

पति के डर से प्रेमी के लिए प्रेमिका ने ऐसे बिछाई जाल
गुस्से में लखन ने अपनी पत्नी को मारा-पीटा और फोन कर अपने आशिक को बुलाने के लिए कहा। डराने-धमकाने के बाद पत्नी ने लड़के को फोन कर औरंगाबाद में मिलने के लिए बुलाया। वहीं पहले से घात लगाए लखन ने पत्नी के प्रेमी को मारपीट कर उसके हाथ-पैर हाथ बांध दिये। इसके बाद स्कॉर्पियो से झारखंड की ओर लेकर जा रहा था। इसकी सूचना आमस पुलिस को मिली तो आमस के प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष रामेश्वर पांडे ने गाड़ी को रुकवा कर जांच की। तलाशी के दौरान मुकेश पीछे की सीट पर बंधा मिला। जांच में गाड़ी से एक शराब की बोतल और एक चाकू बरामद की गई। दोनों से बातचीत से पता चला कि झारखंड की तरफ ले जाकर मुकेश की हत्या करने की मंशा थी। पुलिस ने पति-पत्नी दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें