पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिहार को 5 पद्म पुरस्कार:प्रसिद्ध दलित नेता, जानी-मानी लेखिका, मिथिला पेंटिंग कलाकार, लौंडा नाच के रक्षक और सुदूर गांव में बसे 92 साल के डॉक्टर

पटना31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाएं से सबसे बड़ी तस्वीर स्व. रामविलास पासवान, ऊपर बाएं से दिलीप सिंह और दुलारी देवी, नीचे बाएं से स्व. मृदुला सिन्हा और रामचंद्र मांझी। - Dainik Bhaskar
बाएं से सबसे बड़ी तस्वीर स्व. रामविलास पासवान, ऊपर बाएं से दिलीप सिंह और दुलारी देवी, नीचे बाएं से स्व. मृदुला सिन्हा और रामचंद्र मांझी।
  • घरों में झाड़ू-पोछा करते हुए मिथिला पेंटिग की बड़ी कलाकार बनीं दुलारी देवी

इस बार के पद्म पुरस्कार के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने एक ऐसे डॉक्टर को चुना है जो बिहार के सुदूर देहाती इलाके में रहकर मरीजों का इलाज करते हैं। डॉ. दिलीप कुमार सिंह की उम्र 92 साल है और इस उम्र में भी वे भागलपुर जिले के पीरपैंती प्रखंड के शेरमारी गांव में मरीजों को दवाइयां देते हैं। उनको दवा लिखते कभी नहीं देखा गया। विदेश की चमकीली दुनिया छोड़ वे गांव में भी बस गए। उनके साथ ही बिहार के खगड़िया से उपजे प्रसिद्ध दलित नेता राम विलास पासवान को पद्म भूषण पुरस्कार (मरणोपरांत), मिथिला पेंटिंग की चित्रकार दुलारी देवी, लौंडा नाच के लोक कलाकार रामचंद्र मांझी को पद्म श्री पुरस्कार और शिक्षा व साहित्य के लिए मृदुला सिन्हा को पद्मश्री पुरस्कार (मरणोपरांत) देने की घोषणा की गई है। बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने रामविलास पासवान व मृदुला सिन्हा पद्म पुरस्कार दिए जाने पर ख़ुशी जाहिर की है। साथ ही दुलारी देवी, रामचंद्र मांझी और दिलीप सिंह को मिले पद्मश्री के लिए उन्हें बधाई व शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।

  • खगड़िया में एक दलित परिवार में 5 जुलाई 1946 को जन्मे रामविलास पासवान का राजनीतिक सफर पांच दशक से भी ज्यादा का रहा।

दो दशकों तक वे केंद्र की हर सरकार में मंत्री रहे। पांच दशकों में रामविलास पासवान 8 बार लोकसभा के सदस्य रहे। पासवान उस वक्त बिहार विधानसभा के सदस्य बन गए थे, जब लालू प्रसाद यादव और नीतीश कुमार अपने छात्र जीवन में ही थे। पासवान ने इमरजेंसी का पूरा दौर जेल में गुजाराथा। इमरजेंसी खत्म होने के बाद पासवान छूटे और जनता दल में शामिल हो गए। जनता दल के ही टिकट पर उन्होंने हाजीपुर संसदीय सीट से 1977 के आम चुनाव में ऐसी जीत हासिल की, जो इतिहास में दर्ज हो गई। लंबी बीमारी के बाद 74 वर्ष की आयु में केंद्रीय मंत्री पद पर रहते उनका निधन बीते साल 8 अक्टूबर को हो गया था।

  • गोवा की पूर्व राज्यपाल मृदुला सिन्हा का जन्म 27 नवंबर 1942 को बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में हुआ था।

उन्होंने मनोविज्ञान में एमए और बीएड किया था। मुजफ्फरपुर के एक कॉलेज में पढ़ाया। मोतिहारी में एक स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल भी रहीं। बाद में नौकरी छोड़कर पूरी तरह लेखन में रम गईं। उनके पति डॉ. रामकृपाल सिन्हा बिहार में कैबिनेट मंत्री और केंद्र सरकार में राज्य मंत्री रहे। इसके बाद मृदुला जी भी राजनीति में सक्रिय हो गईं। अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की सरकार के दौरान वे केंद्रीय समाज कल्याण बोर्ड की अध्यक्ष रहीं। बाद में उन्हें गोवा का राज्यपाल बनाया गया। मृदुला जी की पहचान राजनेता के साथ हिंदी लेखिका की भी रही है। उन्होंने अलग-अलग विषयों पर 46 पुस्तकें और उपन्यास लिखे हैं। विजयाराजे सिंधिया पर लिखी उनकी किताब ‘एक थी रानी ऐसी भी’ पर फिल्म भी बनी थी। वे लोक परंपराओं पर लगातार लिखती रहीं। छठ पर्व उनका प्रिय विषय था और उन्होंने लेखन में इसे लगातार शामिल किया। बीते साल 18 नवंबर को 78 वर्ष की उम्र में उनका निधन हो गया था।

  • दुलारी देवी का जन्म बिहार के मधुबनी जिला के रांटी गांव में एक मछुआरा परिवार में हुआ।

उनके पिता मुसहर मुखिया और भाई परीक्षण मुखिया मछली पकड़ने का काम करते थे। मां धनेश्वरी देवी खेतों में मजदूरी करती थी। लेकिन अपने परंपरागत कार्यों से अलग दुलारी देवी ने अपनी अलग पहचान बनाई। दुलारी की उम्र जब 12 साल की थी तब शादी मधुबनी के बेनीपट्टी प्रखंड के बलाइन कुसमौल गांव में हुई। पति से अनबन के बाद दुलारी मायके में आकर बस गई। आर्थिक स्थिति बहुत खराब थी इसलिए मिथिला पेंटिंग की कालाकार महासुंदरी देवी और कर्पूरी देवी के यहां झाड़ू पोछा का काम करने लगी। सभी को पेंटिंग करते देख दुलारी के मन भी पेटिंग बनाने का करने लगा। लेकिन पिछड़ी जाति की कोई महिला मिथिला पेंटिंग बनाए यह कैसे संभव था। लेकिन भारत सरकार के वस्त्र मंत्रालय की ओर से महासुंदरी देवी के घर पर मिथिला पेंटिंग की कार्यशाला लगी तो उसमें दुलारी भी शामिल कर ली गईं। इसके बाद दुलारी को कोई रोक नहीं पाया। मिथिला पेंटिंग की कचनी शैली में इनकी खास दखल है। विदेशी कला प्रेमी गीता वुल्फा ने इनके जीवन पर सचित्र किताब ' फॉलोईंग माई पेंट ब्रश' नाम से प्रकाशित की है।

  • रामचंद्र मांझी ने लौंडा नाच की परंपरा को ताकत दी है।

भिखारी ठाकुर की परंपरा को जीवित रखने का बड़ा श्रेय इन्हें जाता है। रामचंद्र दलित समाज से आते हैं। साल 2017 में इन्हें 2017 में संगीत नाटक अकादमी पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया जा चुका है। 1925 में छपरा में जन्मे रामचंद्र मांझी ने लोकरस को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने का बड़ा काम किया है। भिखारी ठाकुर से उन्होंने काफी कुछ सीखा। इस उम्र में भी वे जब गाते हैं तो पिया का दर्द भी सामने आता है और भिखारी भी जीवंत हो उठते हैं। वे जब बारहमासा गाते हैं तो मगन होकर गाते हैं। बेटी का दर्द जब वे गाते हैं तो भिखारी के शब्द जाग जाते हैं। मांझी जब बेटी बेचवा गाते हैं तो सामने वाली आंखें भींग जाती हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser