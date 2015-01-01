पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार में हॉर्स ट्रेडिंग:लालू प्रसाद ने भाजपा विधायक ललन पासवान से फोन पर बात की, कहा- स्पीकर के चुनाव में हमारा साथ दो

पटना3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लालू जेल में है, बताया जा रहा है कि उन्होंने जेल से ही भाजपा विधायक से फोन पर बात की।- फाइल फोटो।

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में अध्यक्ष पद को लेकर वोटिंग होनी है। इससे पहले लालू प्रसाद यादव का एक ऑडियो वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें मोबाइल पर लालू, भाजपा विधायक ललन पासवान से बात कर रहे हैं। राजद के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष लालू प्रसाद कह रहे हैं कि विधानसभा में स्पीकर के चुनाव की वोटिंग के वक्त बाहर रहें। उन्होंने विधायक को आगे बढ़ाने की भी बात कही।

बिहार विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए वोटिंग आज होगी। इसे लेकर यहां की राजनीति में 24 घंटे पहले खासी हलचल रही। महागठबंधन अपने उम्मीदवार के लिए अपने विधायकों को एकजुट रखकर और सत्ता पक्ष के विधायकों से अंतरात्मा की आवाज पर वोटिंग करने की अपील कर चुका है।

अध्यक्ष पद के लिए अपना उम्मीदवार उतारकर भाजपा की बेचैनी बढ़ी हुई है तो जदयू खेमा शांत है। मंगलवार देर शाम पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम सुशील मोदी ने एक ट्वीट कर राजनीतिक सरगर्मी बढ़ा दी है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया है कि रांची में सजा काट रहे लालू यादव NDA विधायकों को फोन करके लालच दे रहे हैं। इस पर सत्ता और विपक्ष, दोनों तरफ से बयानबाजी भी हो रही है।

सुशील मोदी ने ट्वीट में दिया लालू का नंबर
सुशील मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि एक खास नंबर से NDA के विधायकों से संपर्क किया जा रहा है। यह नंबर लालू यादव का है और जब उन्होंने उस नंबर पर फोन किया तो लालू यादव ने सीधे उसे रिसीव किया। तब सुशील मोदी ने लालू से कहा कि आप यह गंदा खेल बंद कीजिए। आप कभी सफल नहीं होंगे।

सुशील मोदी ने अपने ट्वीट में जिस मोबाइल नंबर 8051216302 का जिक्र किया है, उसे जब 'ट्रू कॉलर'पर जांचा गया तो यह नंबर 'इरफान रांची लालू जी' के नाम से सेव मिला। इरफान, लालू प्रसाद का पुराना करीबी रहा है।

