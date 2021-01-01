पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लालू की जमानत नहीं आसान:16 बीमारियों पर भारी पड़ रही 5 सजा, एक की अवधि के बाद दूसरी सजा शुरू होने के कारण फंसे

पटना2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: बृजम पांडेय
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजद प्रमुख लालू यादव को रांची से बेहतर इलाज के लिए दिल्ली एम्स ले जाया गया है। लालू यादव की लगातार तबियत में सुधार भी हो रहा है। लालू यादव की तरफ से जमानत देने की अपील की जा रही है। आधार बनाया जा रहा है कि उन्होंने आधी सजा काट ली है और उनकी तबियत भी खराब है। ऐसे में लालू यादव के वकील से लेकर परिजन तक उनके जमानत की गुहार लगा रहे हैं। लालू चारा घोटाले के मामले में 42 माह जेल में रह चुके हैं। ऐसे में आधी सजा काटने के आधार पर उन्हें जमानत मिल जाने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। सजा की आधी अवधि काट लेने के आधार के अलावा लालू की ओर से उन्हें किडनी, हृदय रोग और शुगर सहित 16 प्रकार की बीमारियां होने का भी दावा किया गया है। दुमका कोषागार से गबन के मामले में जमानत मिलती है तो राजद सुप्रीमो जेल से रिहा हो जाएंगे।

चार मामलों में सजा, तीन में जमानत

चारा घोटाले के चार मामलों में लालू यादव को सजा मिली है, जिनमें से चाईबासा के दो मामले आरसी 20A/96और आरसी 68A/96, देवघर के एक मामले आरसी 64A/96 में उन्हें पहले ही जमानत मिल चुकी है।

  • पहला केस आरसी 20A/96 - चाईबासा कोषागार से अवैध तरीके से 37.7 करोड़ रुपये निकालने का आरोप। इसमें लालू यादव को 5 साल की सजा हुई।
  • दूसरा केस आरसी 64A/96 - देवघर कोषागार से 84.53 लाख रुपये की अवैध निकासी का आरोप। इस मामले में लालू यादव को साढ़े तीन साल की सजा और 5 लाख का जुर्माना।
  • तीसरा केस आरसी 68A/96 - चाईबासा कोषागार से 33.67 करोड़ रुपये की अवैध निकासी का आरोप। इस केस में लालू यादव को दोषी करार देते हुए 5 साल की सजा सुनाई गई।
  • चौथा केस आरसी 38A/96 - दुमका कोषागार से 3.13 करोड़ रुपये की अवैध निकासी का मामला। इस मामले में लालू यादव को दोषी करार देते हुए कोर्ट ने 2 अलग-अलग धाराओं में 7-7 साल की सजा सुनाई थी।

दुमका मामले में 14 वर्ष के सश्रम कारावास की सजा

सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत ने अपने आदेश में कहीं भी इस बात का उल्लेख नहीं किया है कि लालू को दुमका मामले में मिली सजा, उन्हें चारा घोटाले के अन्य मामलों में मिली सजा के साथ ही चलेगी। अपराध प्रक्रिया संहिता (CrPC) की धारा 427 के तहत सजा देने वाली अदालत के ऐसा उल्लेख न करने पर अभियुक्त की सजा एक के बाद एक क्रमवार चलती है। सीबीआई ने कहा कि लालू ने स्वयं सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत के समक्ष अपनी सजाओं को एक साथ चलाने का कोई अनुरोध नहीं किया था। ऐसे में फिलहाल लालू यादव तीन अन्य मामलों में जेल की सजा काट रहे हैं और उन सजाओं के पूरा होने के बाद ही दुमका मामले में उनकी सजा प्रारंभ होगी।

लालू यादव के वकील, उच्चतम न्यायालय के वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता एवं कांग्रेस नेता कपिल सिब्बल ने कहा था कि उनके मुवक्किल मधुमेह, उच्च रक्तचाप, हृदय की बीमारी, गुर्दे संबंधी बीमारी, यकृत विकार, गुर्दे में पथरी एवं प्रोस्टेट जैसी 16 बीमारियों से जूझ रहे हैं। अतः आधी सजा काट लेने और बीमार रहने के कारण उन्हें इस मामले में जमानत मिलनी चाहिए। लालू यादव के चिकित्सक डॉ उमेश प्रसाद ने बताया है कि उन्हें 16 गंभीर बीमारियां हैं।

डॉ उमेश ने निम्न प्रकार की बीमारियां बताई -

  • डाइबिटीज, ब्लड प्रेशर, हृदय रोग, प्रोस्टेट का बढ़ना, यूरिक एसिड का बढ़ना, किडनी की बीमारी, किडनी में स्टोन, थैलीसीमिया, ब्रेन से संबंधित बीमारी, दाहिने कंधे की हड्डी में दिक्कत, पैर की हड्डी की समस्या, आंख में दिक्कत, पोस्ट AVR, निमोनिया, सांस लेने दिक्कत, लंग्स में पानी

लालू को कुल 27 साल 6 महीने की सजा

बहुचर्चित चारा घोटाला में चाईबासा कोषागार से अवैध निकासी के मामले में लालू की जमानत याचिका पर झारखंड हाईकोर्ट में 9 अक्तूबर की सुनवाई में सीबीआई ने अपना पक्ष हाईकोर्ट में दाखिल किया था। सीबीआई के अनुसार लालू प्रसाद को चार मामले में अलग-अलग सजा हुई है। कोर्ट ने भी सभी सजा एक साथ चलाने का आदेश नहीं दिया था। इस कारण सभी सजा एक साथ नहीं चल सकती।

बता दें कि 23 दिसम्बर 2017 को देवघर कोषागार से 84.53 लाख रुपए की अवैध निकासी के मामले में लालू यादव को साढ़े तीन साल की सजा सुनाई गई थी। 24 मार्च 2018 को दुमका कोषागार से 3.13 करोड़ रुपए की अवैध निकासी के मामले में 2 अलग-अलग धाराओं में लालू को 7-7 साल की सजा सुनाई गयी है। 3 अक्टूबर 2013 में चाईबासा कोषागार से अवैध तरीके से अलग-अलग 37.7 करोड़ और 33.67 करोड़ रुपए की अवैध निकासी के मामले में पांच-पांच साल की सजा सुनाई गई है। इस मुताबिक लालू यादव को 27 साल 6 महीने की सजा हुई है। लालू यादव को चारा घोटाला के देवघर ट्रेजरी में 23 दिसम्बर 2017 को दोषी करार दिया था। तब से वह जेल में हैं।

लालू कब कब जेल गए -

  • पहली बार - 30 जुलाई 1997 को पहली बार लालू यादव जेल गए। जेल में 135 दिन रहे।
  • दूसरी बार - 28 अक्टूबर 1998 को 73 दिनों के लिए लालू को जेल जाना पड़ा।
  • तीसरी बार - 5 अप्रैल 2000 को 11 दिनों के लिए लालू को जेल जाना पड़ा।
  • चौथी बार - 28 नवंबर 2000 को 1 दिन के लिए लालू को जेल जाना पड़ा।
  • पांचवी बार - 3 अक्टूबर 2014 को 70 दिनों के लिए जेल जाना पड़ा।
  • छठी बार - 23 दिसंबर 2017 को जेल गए और अभी तक जेल में ही हैं।

लालू प्रसाद वर्तमान में कांड संख्या 68 और कांड संख्या 38 में जेल में है। देवघर कोषागार आरसी 68 मामले में उनकी सजा 9 अक्टूबर 2020 को आधी हो गई थी, जबकि चाईबासा आरसी 20 और चाईबासा आरसी 64 में जमानत पर हैं। मामला उच्च न्यायालय में न्यायमूर्ति अपरेश कुमार सिंह की पीठ के सामने सूचीबद्ध है। लालू यादव की ओर से दुमका कोषागार से अवैध निकासी मामले में आधी सजा काटने के आधार पर जमानत प्रदान किए जाने की गुहार लगाई गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser