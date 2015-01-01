पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  • Lalu Prasad Yadav | Lalu Prasad Yadav On Tejashwi Yadav RJD Mahagathbandhan Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020

नतीजों पर निराशा:महागठबंधन को बहुमत नहीं मिलने पर क्या सोच रहे हैं लालू प्रसाद यादव, कैसी है तबीयत

पटना23 मिनट पहले
  
महागठबंधन को बहुमत नहीं मिलने से लालू प्रसाद यादव की बढ़ी परेशानी
  • लालू प्रसाद ने नतीजों के दौरान टीवी से बनाई दूरी।
  • बहुमत नहीं मिलने पर बेचैन नजर आए लालू प्रसाद

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों में महागठबंधन जादुई आंकड़े से महज कुछ सीटें ही पीछे रह गया। महागठबंधन को 110 सीटें मिलीं, जबकि भाजपा को 125। उधर, इस रिजल्ट को लेकर राजद के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष लालू प्रसाद यादव काफी चिंतित नजर आए। रिजल्ट के दौरान उन्होंने टीवी से दूरी बनाई रखी। उनके चेहरे पर चिंता की लकीरें साफ दिख रही थीं। रांची के रिम्स निदेशक के आवास में लालू प्रसाद बेचैन दिखे। महागठबंधन की सरकार नहीं बनने का सीधा असर लालू प्रसाद पर दिख रहा है।

छठ तक का इंतजार
लालू प्रसाद की तबीयत भी ठीक नहीं दिख रही, उनकी किडनी पहले से ही खराब है। एक उम्मीद जागी थी कि 9 नवंबर को वे जेल से बाहर आ जाएंगे। चारा घोटाले के दुमका कोषागार मामले में उनकी आधी सजा पूरी हो चुकी है और इसी आधार पर 9 नवंबर को उन्हें जमानत मिलने की संभावना थी। लेकिन, जमानत की सुनवाई टल गई है। अब उनके छठ से पहले बाहर आने की कोई संभावना नहीं है। यानी, उनका इंतजार बढ़ गया है। संभव है कि इस दुख का भी असर लालू की सेहत पर पड़ा हो।

राजद अध्यक्ष की यह भी है चिंता
एग्जिट पोल के रुझानों से महागठबंधन खेमे में खुशी की लहर थी। लालू प्रसाद भी आश्वस्त हो चले थे कि पार्टी का 15 सालों का वैराग्य खत्म होनेवाला है। तेजस्वी मुख्यमंत्री की कमान संभालेंगे। बिहार की सत्ता एक बार फिर से लालू प्रसाद परिवार के पास रहेगी। लेकिन, नतीजों ने राजद अध्यक्ष को निराश कर दिया। अगले 5 साल के लिए तेजस्वी को फिर से संघर्ष की शुरुआत करनी होगी। सत्ता में आने पर लालू प्रसाद को फायदा हो सकता था। सरकार चलाने में उनका अनुभव तेजस्वी के काम आ सकता था, लेकिन, सबकुछ उल्टा हो गया। अब लालू प्रसाद को खुद, पार्टी और बेटों के भविष्य की भी चिंता सता रही है। अगले पांच सालों तक सड़क से सदन तक के संघर्ष को कैसे जारी रखेंगे।

