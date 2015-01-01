पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Lalu Was Like 15 Year Old Chakravyuh, Namo Nitish Broke It; Know What Is The Biggest Reason For JDU BJP's Victory?

बिहार चुनाव के हार-जीत का गणित:लालू जैसा ही था 15 साल का चक्रव्यूह, नमो-नीतीश ने उसे तोड़ा; जानिए जदयू-भाजपा की जीत का सबसे बड़ा कारण क्या?

बिहार7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आपके मन में उठने वाले सवालों के जवाब से समझिए बिहार चुनाव के हार-जीत के गणित

15 साल पहले लालू जिस चक्रव्यूह में फंसकर हार गए थे। वैसी ही स्थिति नीतीश कुमार के लिए भी थी। लेकिन खुद उनकी विकास पुरुष और सुशासन बाबू की छवि तथा पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के कद ने उन्हें न सिर्फ बाहर निकाला, बल्कि एक पूर्ण बहुमत की सरकार भी दी। दरअसल, लालू जब सीएम बने तब के सामाजिक ताने-बाने में व्यवस्था परिवर्तन का चेहरा बनकर उभरे थे।

उस समय का परिवेश देखें तो विकास से कम जरूरी वह परिवर्तन भी नहीं था। 2005 में जब लालू हारे तो लोग उस परिवर्तन (10 साल पहले) को भूल चुके थे। उन्हें विकास-सुशासन चाहिए था, जिसके लिए 2005 में उन्होंने नीतीश को चुना। नीतीश ने वो दिया भी...लेकिन इस चुनाव में ये खतरा मंडराने लगा था कि कहीं लोग उस विकास को भी न भुला दें। आइए जीत हार के इस गणित को हम आपके सवाल और जवाब से ही समझते हैं :-
पहले जदयू-भाजपा से जुड़े 6 सवाल
जदयू-भाजपा की जीत का सबसे बड़ा कारण क्या?
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की ईमानदार-देशभक्त और विकासपुरुष तथा नीतीश कुमार की सुशासन बाबू और विकास पुरुष की छवि। इसके कारण एंटी इंकम्बेंसी के असर को काफी हद तक राेका जा सका।
क्या ये जदयू-भाजपा की बड़ी कामयाबी है?
नहीं। क्योंकि महागठबंधन ने कड़ी टक्कर दी। दोनों बड़े नेताओं की मोर्चाबंदी के बावजूद नतीजे आखिर तक उलझे रहे। राजनीति में महज 5 साल के तेजस्वी ने नरेंद्र मोदी और नीतीश कुमार जैसी डबल इंजन की सरकार को भी थोड़ी देर के लिए स्तब्ध कर दिया।
इतने कड़े मुकाबले के क्या कारण?
तेजस्वी का मुद्दा रोजगार। इससे युवा वर्ग का झुकाव राजद की तरफ रहा। नीतीश-भाजपा (राजग) का मुद्दा जंगलराज। कुछ वर्ग विशेष को जंगलराज के मुद्दे ने डराया जरूर, लेकिन 15 साल से लगातार उठ रहे इस मुद्दे ने मारक क्षमता खो दी थी। 2015 में भी भाजपा का यही मुद्दा था जब नीतीश-लालू एक होकर चुनाव लड़े। जो युवा आज 20 साल का है, कथित जंगलराज के समय 5 साल का होगा। उसका इस इश्यू से वैसे कोई कनेक्ट स्थापित ही नहीं हुआ।
तो क्या एनडीए के धुरंधर इस इश्यू को समझ नहीं पाए?
ऐसा नहीं है। दोनों समझ रहे थे, इसलिए हर सभा में कह भी रहे थे कि आप अपने बच्चों को बताएं कि कैसा था जंगलराज? लेकिन नीतीश के 15 साल के शासन के कारण राजद के खिलाफ उनके पास इश्यू नहीं था।...और पिछले 5 साल में नल-जल, नाली-गली, बिजली जैसे काम अपेक्षा के अनुरूप वोट में तब्दील नहीं हो सके।
लेकिन जदयू की सीटें तो काफी कम हुईं?
जी हां, इसके पीछे एक बड़ा कारण लोजपा भी है। इसने जदयू को हराने के लिए ही चुनाव लड़ी और वह काफी हद तक सफल भी हुई। दूसरा बड़ा कारण लोगों की नीतीश सरकार से वो उम्मीद भी, जिसे पूरा नहीं किया जा सका।
क्या नाराजगी सिर्फ नीतीश के खिलाफ थी, भाजपा के खिलाफ नहीं?
चुनाव तक हर फैसले, सरकार के विज्ञापन और निर्णय नीतीश के ही चेहरे पर थे। इसलिए नाराजगी भी भाजपा के मुकाबले ज्यादा नीतीश के खिलाफ ही थी। इसे भाजपा समझ रही थी इसीलिए पीएम मोदी ने मंच से कहा कि हमारा और नीतीश का साथ साढ़े तीन साल का ही है। इस दौरान कई गुना विकास हुआ।
अब महागठबंधन से जुड़े 6 सवाल
महागठबंधन की सरकार क्यों नहीं बनी?
महागठबंधन की सबसे कमजोर कड़ी कांग्रेस बनी। उसका स्ट्राइक रेट सबसे कम रहा। असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की पार्टी एआईएमआईएम बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में सीमांचल में 5 सीटें जीती और बाकी 11 पर महागठबंधन को नुकसान पहुंचाया।
क्या तेजस्वी का नौकरी का ऑफर नहीं चला?
बिहार जैसे राज्य में राजनीति की धुरी ही शुरू से नौकरी रही है। पिछले चुनाव में भी आरक्षण को लालू ने सबसे बड़ा इश्यू बना दिया था। वह भी तो पूरी तरह से नौकरी से जुड़ा था। बस कहने का तरीका अलग था। इस बार तेजस्वी सीधे 10 लाख नौकरी का पैकेज लेकर आए। इसका असर भी हुआ तभी राजद अकेले सबसे बड़ी पार्टी के रूप में सामने आई।
क्या तेजस्वी इस चुनाव में खाली हाथ रहे?
नहीं। वे इस चुनाव में एक परिपक्व नेता के तौर पर स्थापित हो गए। क्योंकि पहले तो उन्हें महागठबंधन का निर्विवाद और एकमात्र नेता मानना। फिर चाहे पोस्टर हो या मंच, उस पर अकेले तेजस्वी का चेहरा। इसके बावजूद महागठबंधन को 110 सीटें मिलना ये उनकी बड़ी कामयाबी है।
क्या पोस्टर से लालू-राबड़ी का फोटो हटाना सही था?
एकदम सही था। क्योंकि जो उनका समर्थक है, उनको तो पता ही है कि उनका बैकग्राउंड क्या है? और जो बाकी लोग हैं, जिन्हें नीतीश और भाजपा जंगलराज से डराने की कोशिश कर रहे थे, उन्हें वो चेहरा भी नहीं दिखाई दे रहा था, जिन्हें जंगलराज का प्रतीक कहा जा रहा था।
क्या लालू जेल से बाहर होते तो महागठबंधन की सरकार बन जाती?
शायद नहीं। हो सकता है कि नीतीश और भाजपा लालू के चेहरे को दिखाकर लोगों को समझाने में कामयाब हो जाते कि लालूराज से जंगलराज वापस आ जाएगा।
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर तेजस्वी ने क्यों कुछ नहीं बोला?
तेजस्वी जानते थे कि पीएम की छवि पर अगर वे हमला करेंगे तो वह उलटा पड़ेगा। एक बड़ा वर्ग उनसे नाराज हो सकता है। इसलिए उन्होंने उनके हमलों को भी आशीर्वाद बताया। यहां तक कि पीएम के पोस्टर पर सिर्फ ये कहा कि वे तो पीएम हैं। बिहार का सीएम नहीं बनने वाले।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोलिंस डिक्शनरी ने लॉकडाउन को वर्ड ऑफ 2020 चुना; ब्राजील ने चीनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल रोका - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें