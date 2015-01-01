पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Land Dispute In Siwan ; ITI Operator Stabbed With Knife, Patna Refer In Critical Condition

जमीन विवाद में मारपीट:दिव्यांग आईटीआई संचालक को मारा चाकू, गंभीर हालत में पटना रेफर

सीवान38 मिनट पहले
सीवान में दो पक्षों के बीच मारपीट में चाकू से घायल ITI संचालक।
  • सीवान के हुसैनगंज प्रखंड के पश्चिमी मुहल्ले के हरिहास में घटी घटना
  • चाकू लगने से घायल अनिल ने दूसरे पक्ष पर लगाया संस्थान की बिल्डिंग तोड़ने का आरोप

सीवान के हुसैनगंज प्रखंड के पश्चिमी मुहल्ले के हरिहास में जमीन विवाद को लेकर दो पक्षों में रविवार दोपहर जमकर मारपीट हो गई। घटना में आईटीआई के संचालक बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गये हैं। पता चला है कि उन्हें दूसरे पक्ष के लोगों ने चाकू मारा है। उनकी हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। चिकित्सकों ने उन्हें पटना रेफर कर दिया है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक अनिल कुमार भगत तीन पटीदार हैं। तीनों पटीदार के बीच जमीन का बंटवारा हो चुका है। बंटवारे के बाद अनिल कुमार ने आईटीआई संस्थान की बिल्डिंग खड़ी कर दी। यह बात दूसरे पक्ष को नागवार गुजरी तो रविवार की दोपहर दूसरे पक्ष के लोग बड़ी संख्या में पहुंच गये और दोनों पक्षों के बीच मारपीट शुरू हो गई। इसी बीच किसी ने अनिल को चाकू मार दिया। इससे अनिल बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गये। अनिल का आरोप है कि दूसरे पक्ष के लोग ट्रैक्टर लेकर परिसर में आये थे और संस्थान की बिल्डिंग को नुकसान पहुंचाना चाह रहे थे। फिलहाल अनिल को पटना के लिए रेफर कर दिया गया है। अनिल ने दूसरे पक्ष के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करने के लिए हुसैनगंज थाने में तहरीर दी है।

