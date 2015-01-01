पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Large Decline In Sex Ratio In Bihar; Girls Reduced To 26 More Per Thousand Newborn Boys

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

5वां राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वे:बिहार में लिंगानुपात में बड़ी गिरावट; प्रति हजार नवजात लड़कों के मुकाबले लड़कियां 26 और कम हो गईं

बिहार31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 5 साल पहले प्रति हजार लड़कियां 934 थीं, अब 908 रह गई

बिहार में लिंगानुपात में बड़ी गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। देश के 22 राज्यों में जनसंख्या, स्वास्थ्य और पोषण के बारे में जारी 5वेंं राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण (एनएफएचएस) की रिपोर्ट में बिहार में प्रति हजार नवजात लड़कों के मुकाबले लड़कियों की संख्या में 26 और कम हो गई। 2015-16 के चौथे राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण में प्रति हजार लड़के पर लड़कियों की संख्या 934 थी, जो अब 2019-20 में 908 रह गई।

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ हर्षवर्धन ने शनिवार को ये सर्वेक्षण रिपोर्ट जारी की। हालांकि इस दौरान राज्य में नवजात शिशु मृत्यु दर में 2 अंक की कमी आई है यह राज्य के लिए खुशी की बात है। 2015-16 में यह दर 36.7 फीसदी थी जो 2019-20 में कम होकर 34.5 फीसदी हो गई है।
कुल प्रजनन दर में भी कमी : राज्य के लिए खुशी की बात यह है कि टोटल फर्टीलिटी दर में इधर कुछ दिनों से ठहराव आ गया था। लेकिन इस रिपोर्ट के अनुसार इसमें कमी आई है। चौथे रिपोर्ट के अनुसार यह दर 3.4 फीसदी थी, जो 2019-20 में कम होकर 3 फीसदी हो गया है।

पुरुष नसबंदी सिर्फ 0.1%, वहीं महिलाएं 34.8%
फैमिली प्लानिंग के मामले में महिलाएं पुरुषों के मुकाबले अधिक सक्रिय हुई हैं। बीते पांच सालों में महिला बंध्याकरण 20.7 फीसदी से बढ़कर 34.8 फीसदी हुआ है। जबकि पुरुष नसबंदी सिर्फ 0.1 फीसदी है। वर्ष 2015-16 में किसी प्रकार की फैमिली प्लानिंग तरीकों को इस्तेमाल करने वाली महिलाओं की संख्या 24.1% थी, 2019-20 में यह 55.8 फीसदी हो गई। कंडोम के इस्तेमाल में चार गुना बढ़ोतरी हुई है। पिल्स का इस्तेमाल करनेवाली की संख्या भी बढ़कर 0.8 से दो फीसदी हो गई।
शराबबंदी के बावजूद 15% लोग अब भी शराब पीते हैं
राज्य में शराबबंदी के बावजूद भी करीब 15 फीसदी लोग शराब का सेवन कर रहे हैं। तंबाकू सेवन को लेकर भी राज्य की स्थिति चिंताजनक है। राज्य के 48 फीसदी लोग खैनी से लेकर पान-गुटखे के रूप में तंबाकू का सेवन कर रहे हैं।

रिपोर्ट के अनुसार राज्य के 15 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र की कुल 5 फीसदी महिलाएं तंबाकू का इस्तेमाल कर रही हैं। राज्य के शहर में 36 फीसदी और गांव की 5.3 फीसदी महिलाएं तंबाकू-गूटके की सेवन करती है। 15 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के 48.8 फीसदी पुरुष खैनी, पान-गुटखा, सिगरेट पीते हैं।

अस्पतालों में डिलीवरी, वैक्सीनेशन और मां का दूध के प्रति जागरूकता बढ़ी

  • अस्पतालों में डिलीवरी 76.2% है जबकि पांच साल पहले 63.8 थी।
  • जन्म के बाद एक घंटे के अंदर स्तनपान करने वाले बच्चों की संख्या 31.1 फीसदी है। इसमें 35.1 % शहरी व 30.5 फीसदी ग्रामीण है। पांच साल पहले औसतन 34.9 %बच्चों को पहले घंटे में स्तनपान कराया जाता था।
  • 12 से 23 माह के बच्चों में वैक्सीनेशन 71% हुआ है जबकि पांच साल पहले यह 61.7 फीसदी था।

महिलाएं सशक्त, घर के निर्णय में भागीदारी बढ़ी
घर के निर्णय लेने में महिलाओं की भागीदारी बढ़ी है। 2015-16 के आंकड़ों में 75.2 फीसदी महिलाएं ही घर के निर्णय में शामिल होती थी लेकिन 2019-20 में 86.5 फीसदी महिलाओं ने निर्णय लेने में भागीदारी की है। इसमें ग्रामीण महिलाएं अधिक सक्रिय हैं। वहीं महिलाओं के पास बैंक अकाउंट होने की संख्या में भी बड़ा इजाफा हुआ है। 2015-16 में सिर्फ 26.4 फीसदी महिलाओं के पास बैंक एकाउंट था जबकि 2019-20 में 76.7 फीसदी महिलाओं के पास बैंक खाता है।
15 से 24 वर्ष की लड़कियों में सैनिटरी पैड इस्तेमाल करने में भी बड़ा बदलाव आया है। पांच साल पहले 31.0 फीसदी महिलाएं पीरियड के दौरान हाइजीन मेंटेन करती थी। अब यह संख्या 58.8%हो गया है।
कम हुए महिलाओं के विरुद्ध अपराध: 18 से 49 वर्ष की महिलाओं के विरुद्ध अपराध में पांच साल में गिरावट आई है। पति द्वारा हिंसा के मामले में पांच सालों में 3.7% की गिरावट आई है। पहले 43.7% महिलाओं को हिंसा का सामना करना पड़ा, अब यह 40% है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें