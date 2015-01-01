पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानमंडल सत्र:जीत का सर्टिफिकेट दिखाने के बाद ही सदन के अंदर जा सकेंगे सदस्य, पुलिस की कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच चलेगा 5 दिनों का सत्र

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सत्र की शुरुआत को देखते हुए सदन के अंदर से बाहर तक सुरक्षा के सख्त इंतजाम।
  • विधानसभा के मेन गेट सहित पुरानी सचिवालय के हर इंट्री प्वाइंट पर होगी पुलिस की चौकसी
  • डीएसपी, इंस्पेक्टर और सब इंस्पेक्टर समेत लगाए गए 800 पुलिस जवान

बिहार में नई सरकार के गठन के बाद सोमवार से विधानसभा के नए सत्र की शुरुआत होने जा रही है, जो शुक्रवार तक चलेगी। विधानसभा पहुंचने वाले विधायकों को अपने साथ जीत का सर्टीफिकेट लाना होगा। सर्टिफिकेट दिखाने के बाद ही उन्हें इंट्री मिलेगी। विधानसभा के अधिकारी इनकी अच्छे से पहचान करेंगे। तब विधायक विधानसभा सत्र में शामिल होंगे। विधायकों की गाड़ी कैंपस में जाएगी तो लेकिन विधायक को उतारकर पार्किंग में चली जाएगा। जिन विधायकों के पास बॉडीगॉर्ड मिले हुए हैं, वो भी गाड़ी के साथ ही रहेंगे।

सुरक्षा के सख्त इंतजाम
दरअसल, नए सत्र के शुरुआत को देखते हुए विधानसभा के अंदर से बाहर तक सुरक्षा के सख्त और कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से कई मजिस्ट्रेट की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। जबकि पुलिस की तरफ से कई डीएसपी, इंस्पेक्टर और सब इंस्पेक्टर समेत 800 जवानों को लगाया गया है। हर गेट पर मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ पुलिस अधिकारी और जवान मौजूद रहेंगे। जो विधानसभा के अंदर जाने वाली हर गाड़ी को रोकेंगे। उसकी जांच करेंगे। इसके बाद ही कोई भी गाड़ी अंदर जा सकेगी।

यहां भी रहेगी कड़ी निगरानी
यही हाल पुरानी सचिवालय के हर इंट्री प्वाइंट का रहेगा। वहां भी कड़ी निगरानी रखी जाएगी। प्रभारी एसएसपी अमरकेश दारपीनेनी के अनुसार सुरक्षा के लिहाज से इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सर्विलांस के जरिए भी मॉनिटरिंग होगी। सभी इंट्री प्वाइंट के साथ-साथ पूरे कैंपस में सीसीटीवी लगा हुआ है। प्रतिनियुक्त किए गए मजिस्ट्रेट, पुलिस अधिकारियों और जवानों को संयुक्त रूप से ब्रिफ भी कर दिया गया है। पूरे सत्र के दौरान किस प्रकार से सुरक्षा का ख्याल रखना और ड्यूटी किस प्रकार से करनी है, इस बारे में बता दिया गया है।

