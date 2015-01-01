पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शपथ ग्रहण समारोह:बिहार विधान परिषद के नए सदस्यों ने ली शपथ, CM नीतीश कुमार, डिप्टी सीएम तारकिशोर प्रसाद भी रहे मौजूद, 23 नवंबर से शुरू होगा सत्र

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
विधान परिषद के नवनिर्वाचित सदस्य आज लेंगे शपथ।
  • कार्यकारी सभापति अवधेश नारायण सिंह ने नवनिर्वाचित सदस्यों को दिलाई शपथ
  • सीएम नीतीश कुमार, डिप्टी सीएम तारकिशोर प्रसाद भी रहें मौजूद।

विधान परिषद के 8 नवनिवार्चित सदस्यों को रविवार की दोपहर 12:30 में शपथ दिलाई गई। विधान परिषद कार्यकारी सभापति अवधेश नारायण सिंह ने नए सदस्यों को शपथ दिलाई। इस दौरान सीएम नीतीश कुमार, डिप्टी सीएम तारकिशोर प्रसाद, जीतन राम मांझी समेत अनेक नेता मौजूद रहे। स्नातक और शिक्षक कोटे से चुनकर आए सभी सदस्य शपथ के बाद ही सदन के संयुक्त अभिभाषण में उपस्थित हो सकते हैं। नए सदस्यों में जदयू, भाजपा और भाकपा के दो-दो जीतकर आए हैं, जबकि एक कांग्रेस और एक निर्दलीय की भी जीत हुई है।

कौन-कौन हुए हैं निर्वाचित

जदयू से जीतनेवाले में देवेश चंद्र ठाकुर और पूर्व मंत्री नीरज कुमार हैं। जबकि भाजपा की ओर से प्रो. नवल किशोर यादव और डॉ एकके यादव ने जीत दर्ज की है। वहीं, कांग्रेस से प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मदन मोहन झा हैं। वहीं, लेफ्ट पार्टी से केंदारनाथ पांडेय और प्रो. संजय कुमार सिंह विधान परिषद पहुंचे हैं। 8 सदस्यों के चुनाव में एक निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी की भी जीत हुई है। बतौर निर्दलीय सर्वेश कुमार विजयी हुए हैं।

