लोजपा को चाहिए बिहार में राष्ट्रपति शासन:NDA के साथ रहकर NDA सरकार के विरोध में खुल कर उतरी लोजपा, बढ़ते अपराध पर विपक्ष की तरह नीतीश कुमार को घेरा

पटना24 मिनट पहलेलेखक: बृजम पांडेय
लोजपा प्रमुख बिहार में हर मोर्चे पर कर रहे नीतीश कुमार का विरोध।
  • पार्टी के नेता कृष्णा सिंह ने केंद्र के गृह मंत्री से बिहार में बढ़ते अपराध के लिए राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाने की मांग
  • केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री को स्पीड पोस्ट कर भेजी गई है चिट्‌ठी

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में भले लोजपा को करारी हार मिली हो, एक सीट के अलावा लोजपा ने कहीं जीत हासिल नहीं की हो, लेकिन लोजपा सरकार के खिलाफ लगातार बिगुल फूंक रही है। बिहार में बढ़े अपराध के बाद लोजपा सरकार के खिलाफ मुखर हो गई है। लोजपा बढ़े हुए अपराध के लिए मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार को दोषी मान रही है, क्योंकि बिहार का गृह विभाग सीएम नीतीश कुमार देखते हैं। ऐसे में विपक्ष के तर्ज पर लोजपा हर दिन नीतीश कुमार को आईना दिखा रही है। इसी को लेकर लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी के नेता कृष्णा सिंह ने केंद्र के गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से बिहार में बढ़ते अपराध के लिए राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाने की मांग कर दी है, इसको लेकर केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री को स्पीड पोस्ट किया गया है।

बिहार में जंगलराज पार्ट-टू की सरकार बता रही लोजपा
लोजपा केंद्र में भाजपा के साथ यानी NDA का हिस्सा है। बिहार भाजपा सरकार के साथ है, यानी नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में भाजपा काम कर रही है। लोजपा के प्रवक्ता राजेश भट्ट कहते हैं कि उनकी पार्टी NDA में है और वे बिहार में नीतीश कुमार का विरोध करते रहेंगे। उन्होंने नीतीश कुमार पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि यहां सात निश्चय पार्ट टू नहीं, जंगलराज पार्ट-टू की सरकार चल रही है। हालांकि राजेश भट्ट भाजपा पर कुछ नहीं बोलते हैं। वहीं, भाजपा प्रवक्ता अफजल शम्शी सीधे तौर पर लोजपा पर तो कुछ नहीं कहते हैं , लेकिन कहते हैं कि लोकतंत्र में सबको अपनी-अपनी बात कहने का हक है। यदि कोई मामला संज्ञान में लाता है तो उसपर सरकार काम करती है। हालांकि भाजपा प्रवक्ता लोजपा को छोड़ राजद पर हमला करने लगते हैं।

राजद के साथ-साथ लोजपा भी विपक्ष की भूमिका में
बिहार में इन दिनों अपराध का ग्राफ लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। इसको लेकर सीएम नीतीश कुमार के चेहरे पर इसकी चिंता साफ देखी जा सकती है। सीएम पिछले 15 दिनों में तीन बार कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर आला अधिकारियों के साथ मीटिंग कर चुके हैं। अभी हर दिन अपराध हो ही रहा है। ऐसे में लोजपा से चुनाव में मात खाए नीतीश कुमार के सामने राजद के साथ-साथ लोजपा भी विपक्ष की भूमिका में है। हालांकि नीतीश कुमार ने कई बार भाजपा के आला नेताओं से लोजपा के इस रवैये की शिकायत की है, लेकिन अब तक लोजपा पर कोई एक्शन नहीं लिया गया है।

